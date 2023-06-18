‘You really gonna bring your boyfriend up here to argue with a teenage girl?’: Subway worker says customer threatened her over mobile order

A user’s clip on TikTok has gone viral and sparked discussion after recounting an experience she had working at Subway.

In a video with over 2.3 million views as of Sunday, TikTok user Shay (@shaywilliamsss) explains that a customer placed an online order for three sandwiches, but one of the sandwiches was incorrect due to the store being out of an ingredient. Shay attributes this both to her co-worker being new and the online ordering system not allowing them to process refunds.

While Shay offered to replace the sandwich or give the customer another sandwich for free, she says the customer quickly became aggressive and eventually said she would send her boyfriend to confront her.

“You really gonna bring your boyfriend up here to argue with a teenage girl?” Shay asks in the video.

The customer allegedly also repeatedly asked for the manager’s phone number, which Shay says she explained she was not allowed to give out as it is a personal number. Although Shay offered for the customer to come and speak to the manager in person, the customer allegedly continued to insist that they receive the manager’s phone number.

The customer also questioned Shay as to why they didn’t call her to clarify the order. Shay says she responded that they are not allowed to do that and adds that with orders processed via DoorDash or similar apps, they are generally handled through the app rather than through the store.

Despite this, the TikToker says the customer repeatedly called and demanded the same information.

Shay closes the video by saying that the boyfriend would likely be visiting the store. She later posted an update for curious viewers.

In this update, Shay says she’s not sure if the customer actually showed up as they had not arrived by the time she got off work. Shay also says that the customer repeatedly called the store until she left.

In the comments section, users called out the “Karen” who spurred this incident.

“The subway customers were the worst ever,” a user wrote. “I regret working there so bad!”

“I never understand why customers continue to argue after you’re willing to fix their order,” another added. “Like you’re stressing yourself out at this point.”

“Customers really go crazy over simple things,” shared a third.

However, some voiced their view that the store was in the wrong for delivering an incorrect order.

“[I know] it’s not y’all’s fault but then the order shoulda been cancelled,” a commenter offered. “I hate when restaurants make subs w/o my consent :( so I kinda get her.”

“Lowkey tho subway wrong tbh,” echoed a second.

We’ve reached out to Shay and Subway via email.