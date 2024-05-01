‘It’s just such an unserious job, unfortunately’: Viewers divided after new Subway manager complains that workers keep calling out

A Subway manager went on TikTok to call out workers who keep calling out, but viewers were divided by the complaint.

Amanda Marks (@amarx76) is a Subway franchisee who recently became a store manager. Dressed in a Subway shirt, a Subway hat, and sporting Subway sandwich earrings, Amanda vents to the camera about her unreliable staff.

“Day four of being a store manager, let’s talk about how it’s going,” she says before launching into an explanation.

“So every single day since I’ve been here, people have called in,” she says.

“Wednesday, we had two people call in so we had to find replacements. Thursday we had people call in. Friday,” she listed off, before adding, “And today we just had our nine o’clock person call in.”

“So frustrating,” Marks exclaims. “It’s probably the worst part about being the store manager.”

Viewers are split

The TikTok post received 155,000 views and over 300 comments. But viewers are split on how genuine the problem actually was. Some argued that Subway doesn’t compensate its workers enough for them to care about calling out.

“It’s just such an unserious job, unfortunately,” read one comment.

“My life is so crazy and with a minimum wage job that serves no purpose besides money i rarely prioritize it,” argued another.

But others commiserated with Marks on the difficulty of finding reliable staff.

“And this is why I finally left subway a couple years ago lol. Being a manager there was pure hell,” wrote in one ex-Subway manager.

“It’s very frustrating when people just act like we don’t rely on them. I get it isn’t as serious of a job but it’s important,” vented someone else.

How much does Subway pay?

According to ZipRecruiter, the average Subway worker in Texas makes $14.25 an hour. Subway recently controversially made the decision to introduce tips in its stores. Now workers have the opportunity to earn a little bit more. One Subway worker on Reddit shared that they earned “15 plus tips,” which comes out to $19 to $20 per hour.

A few viewers decided to offer the Subway manager some suggestions on how to get her staff to perform better.

“One thing that worked at my old job to stop some of this was basically it was known that if you called out your hours got cut hard the next week stopped it pretty well,” said one person.

“You seem like a great person but, It sounds like a [morale] problem at that location have a store meeting and find out what’s going on,” recommended a TikToker named Matt Robert.

A minimum wage worker who made a habit out of calling out sick every other week offered their perspective in a Reddit post. “I’ve been really unmotivated bc the work place is honestly exhausting and stressful,” they shared as their reasoning for calling out so much.

So it seems like Matt Robert’s advice was sound, as there might be an underlying reason why the workers continue to call out. Marks may even take Robert’s advice. She replied, “Great suggestion. We love our team meetings.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Marks and Subway via email for further information.

