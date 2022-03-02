‘Seems like he’s working and you’re on TikTok’: Manager tries to put Subway worker on blast for allegedly not working—it backfires

An apparent Subway manager accused a worker of not wanting “to do his job at work” in a viral TikTok video she filmed. Commenters on the video pointed out that while the employee is working in the clip, his manager is filming a TikTok.

In a video posted on Feb. 28, Subway manager and TikToker @rijirirahi tells the employee that no one wants him at the restaurant while he prepares sandwich ingredients.

“No one wants you here, you can go fucking home,” the TikToker says to the employee, Marcus. He tells her to “eat [his] ass.”

The video has been viewed over 475,000 times.

Commenters pointed out the juxtaposition between what the manager is doing on the job in the video and her employee.

“Looks like he’s working and you aren’t,” @michaelpotoski116 commented.

“Seems like he’s working and your on TikTok,” @hayley__5 wrote.

“Why he cleaning and you on your phone,” @gordonramseyscoochjuice asked.

Other commenters mentioned that videos of wayward behavior at Subway have gone viral, too.

“This app has really made me never want to walk into another subway again,” @re_burt commented.

“It’s always Subway,” @mizft wrote.

“Why am I eating subway,” @iamcharlez commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Subway via email and @rijirirahi via text message.

Today’s top stories: