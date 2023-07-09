‘as someone that used to work at subway….I get it’: Viewers defend Subway customer who can’t find worker to take her order and goes to the back

A concerned Subway customer, who happened upon a location without a worker visible in it, walked all through the restaurant—worried they’d find a dead, collapsed, or trapped employee.

TikTok creator @sactown619 explains in the video that they walked in to get dinner at Subway, and they kept yelling out to see if anyone was there but got no response. They assumed the worker was in the bathroom and figured they’d wait a few minutes, but they started to get concerned about the safety of the worker at their local Subway when no one showed up.

The on-screen caption reads, “Heart-pounding suspense,” with additional ones wondering, “OMG! Where is the Subway worker?” and an all-caps “ARE THEY LOCKED IN THE FREEZER? ARE THEY ALIVE?”

The creator worried that the person on shift may have fainted, collapsed, or gotten locked in one of the restaurant’s freezers, asking, “What if somebody died back there? What if they had a heart attack? What if they got locked in the freezer?”

The TikToker decides to check the bathrooms but finds no one, then goes into the employee-restricted backroom, but again, no one responds as the creator yells out to check for human life..

The creator then checks both walk-in freezers and then check the back door to see if someone is at the back of the store. Still, there isn’t a single worker around.

The creator provided additional context in the caption to the video: “Walked into subway and no worker, omg heart pounding looking for person. (dead or passed out).”

In a follow-up video, they added that there was an apron on the floor, so their intuition told them something had happened.

“Nobody’s here. What the f*ck? Let me call the manager,” the creator said toward the end of the clip.

The customer noticed a paper on the wall with contact information for the store managers, and ended up getting a hold of the assistant manager and explained the situation. The manager asked the creator to lock the front doors and showed up at the location within 10 minutes.

“Dinner’s on you,” the creator told the manager when they arrived.

“The guy took off, clocked out, left the job, everything unlocked. She gave us free dinner for the night,” the creator explained. “It was very, very scary looking in those freezers.”

The combined videos have more than 3.6 million views and over 5,700 comments.

Commenters were largely grateful for the creator’s concern and willingness to take action.

“I love that your first response is to make sure no one is hurt or trapped somewhere,” a commenter wrote.

“You went above and beyond to make sure no one was hurt , that’s amazing,” one person said.

“Thank you for checking the freezers! Ours lock from the outside, and can’t be unlocked from the inside! my fear is getting locked in one,” a worker wrote.

One former employee said they understood why the worker would leave without notice.

“As someone that used to work at subway….I get it,” a commenter said.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Subway via email.