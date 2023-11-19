‘What do I make the drink with?’: Starbucks worker mocks stores that are out of everything right after opening

A Starbucks worker highlighted just how extreme things can get when assessing everything a Starbucks location doesn’t have upon opening for the day.

The TikTok skit shedding light on the issue came from creator Ace (@dear.ace), getting more than 798,100 views as of Sunday.

In it, she starts by playing a sleepy-eyed worker saying, “Good morning,” and then switches to a co-worker who appears to be much more of a morning person, assessing the state of things at the store.

“Before we get started,” she begins. “We’re out of mocha, white mocha, 2%, whole milk. They stopped sending us apple crisp croissants, we’re out of bacon goudas, we’re out of cheese danishes. We’re out of, I think I said white mocha but we’re also out of white mocha, regular mocha. We don’t have any blonde espresso beans. We weren’t sent any Pike, either. We don’t have lemonade; that was the other thing. And then we also don’t have any almond milk.”

Then, as the co-worker who just arrived, she wails, “What do I make the drink with?”

The video drew reactions from people sharing their own Starbucks frustrations.

“I seriously shed a tear when they don’t have cheese danishes,” one said.

“When I go there so often out of the spinach feta wrap lol,” another shared.

“Literally every july there would be a period where we had no SAR, lemonade, peach, caramel drizzle, alt milks, chai, and white mocha,” one commenter confessed. “I was like why is our store even open.”

“‘So are we closed?’ would be my reaction,” one said.

That drew some responses along the lines of one who said, “Starbucks isn’t allowed to close down unless it’s like a national threat fr. it took them forever to close for the pandemic lmao.”

The frustration of running out of items and still having to face customers wasn’t limited to just Starbucks.

“Clocked into my shift at Dunkin as a manager one time and was told we have NO donuts and clocked right back out,” one said.

“Reminds me at canes when we ran out of toast,” another said. “That’s like, 1/4 of our menu gone bro.”

