You may receive over $1,907 from the Social Security Administration in less than 24 hours. Here’s how to see if you qualify

If you’re over 62 or a disability beneficiary and rely on Social Security, here’s some good news—your check might be landing in your bank account as soon as Tuesday, April 23.

Featured Video

This week, the Social Security Administration (SSA) is sending out the latest round of payments, and it’s Group 4’s turn. If you’re not sure what “Group 4” means, don’t worry—it’s based on your birthday and when you started collecting benefits.

To be in Group 4, you need to meet two conditions. First, you’ll have to have started receiving Social Security after May 1997. Next, your birthday must fall between the 21st and 31st of any month. If that’s you, then you’re likely to see your payment hit your account on April 23.

So how much is it?

According to Social Security’s average numbers, recipients in this group will get around $1,907. Just know that it’s an average—not everyone will get that exact amount. The recipients’ total depends on things like their earnings over the years and how long they worked.

Advertisement

This month’s check also includes the 2025 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), which means it’s slightly higher than it was last year.

How are people getting their money?

If you signed up for direct deposit, that’s the fastest and easiest way to get your payment—it could show up in your bank account within 24 hours. No paper checks, no delays.

In the case of a recipient not having a bank account, a lot of people use the Direct Express debit card instead. It works like a regular card, and it’s backed by the government. You can use it at ATMs, buy groceries, or buy whatever you need.

Advertisement

Additionally, new changes are coming to how you sign up for Social Security, including stricter identity verification to help prevent fraud. You can read more about that here.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.