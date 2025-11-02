“Nobody will be doing that”: People are just realizing why Cutwater drinks can hit you so hard and fast, and it’s all in the name

There’s a rumor going around that you’re supposed to be diluting Cutwater—yes, the canned cocktails—so you don’t get immediately hammered. But is it correct?

People on social media have long marveled at the potency of Cutwater’s ready-to-drink cocktails, which can clock in at 12.5% ABV or higher. Some say that drinking them straight from the can is a mistake.

According to a viral theory, it’s all in the name: “Cutwater.” The idea is that you’re meant to cut the drink with water to bring the alcohol concentration down to human proportions.

Although TikTok creators have confidently spread the word, Cutwater itself offers no instructions to dilute the product on its packaging. One commenter under a video promoting the “hack” asked, “Does Cutwater know this?” But based on the tone of the replies, a better question might be—does anyone care?

“Cut-Water? Cut it with water? Um, I didn’t know that…”

TikTok creator Gage Briney (@gagebriney) posted a video on Oct. 30, 2025, asking, “Did y’all know that we were supposed to be cutting our Cutwaters with water?” The clip quickly racked up more than a million views.

In the video, Briney claimed he just found out that Cutwater’s canned cocktails are “meant to be poured into a glass and watered down.”

“Did you know that? Because I’ve gone my whole life without knowing that. I’ve been drinking that [expletive] straight out of the can, which is why I’ve blacked out,” he admitted. “I did not know we were supposed to be diluting that with water.”

Briney added, “I guess it’s all in the name.” But even after learning this supposed revelation, he said he wouldn’t be changing his habits anytime soon: “I’m not gonna cut mine with water. I’m gonna keep blacking out, thank you.”

As of now, Cutwater hasn’t addressed the theory, leaving drinkers to decide for themselves whether to cut—or not to cut—their Cutwaters.

Social media reactions

Many TikTok users echoed Briney’s reaction in the comments, admitting they, too, had been drinking Cutwater straight from the can.

Others weren’t convinced the rumor was true—or necessary—arguing that if the brand wanted people to dilute the drinks, it would probably say so on the label. Here’s a sample:

“I cut corners I dont cut water 👀😏.”

“No it’s called ‘cut water’ because I will be cutting up after I drink mine lol.”

“I mean our bodies are 65% water sooo we good.”

“Let’s not kid ourselves. Nobody will be doing that. 😆😆”

“I ain’t cuttin SH!T✨🖤.”

Whether or not Cutwaters are a concentrate meant to be diluted remains a mystery. But it sure sounds like no one cares either why.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Cutwater for comment.

