“Genuinely a health concern”: JCPenney salon blasted after routine brow wax and tint goes wrong

A woman’s trip to JCPenney for a brow wax and tint didn’t go as planned—and social media viewers say the worst part wasn’t even how botched her eyebrows looked afterward.

What happened during the brow tint and wax at JCPenney?

In a video with over 3.2 million views, creator Chloe (@fake_chloe_mooney) shows a JCPenney salon worker applying thick layers of dark hair dye to eyebrows.

After the appointment, Chloe shares a selfie revealing uneven, dark stains across her brows and skin. On-screen text reads: “She left hair dye on my brows for 40 minutes.”

During the experience, she notices a container of all-purpose cleaner sitting on the table. She shows a shocked expression when the salon worker uses the all-purpose cleanser, meant for removing wax from the surfaces, on her face to try to remove the dye.

All-purpose cleaner may not harm the skin if applied accidentally. However, most salons use products with ingredients that have been proven safe for the skin. Plus, aesthetic licensing boards have their own regulations for what products can be used on customers.

As Chloe continued recording, she captured another bizarre moment: The salon worker began telling her a story about taking a bird home from the side of the road only for it to die the next day.

By the end of the appointment, Chloe’s skin appeared bright red, likely from being rubbed with the cleaner.

What did shoppers think of her experience?

In the comments, viewers tell Chloe to reach out to a manager about the use of all-purpose cleaner and permanent hair dye during the service.

“Babe, you can definitely complain about this… she could’ve easily given you contact dermatitis and should NOT be allowed to do this to another person. It’s genuinely a health concern,” one suggests.

“Girl, she needs to be reported using a commercial cleaner on your skin. Like all jokes aside, that is incredibly dangerous,” another says.

“Hi! JCPenney Salon manager here! So sorry that happened, speak to their manager, they should be using Refectocil, NOT hair dye!!!!! Aaaaaaaaaaa,” a third writes.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chloe for further comment.

