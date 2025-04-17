‘There are some exceptions here’: The Social Security Administration is issuing payments that can reach up to $5,108. Here’s how to know if you’re getting a check

A new batch of Social Security checks is going out this week—and for some people, the amount could be as high as $5,108.

The payments are part of the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) scheduled distribution for April 2025. According to the calendar, checks will be issued this Wednesday to people whose birthdays fall between the 11th and the 20th of any month.

But while the payment schedule is moving along as usual, the agency has made a few changes to how people apply for or update their benefits.

Here’s what’s new

In a recent TikTok video, NBC 5 consumer investigative reporter PJ Randhawa broke down the latest shift in SSA processes.

“New changes are coming to your Social Security payments,” Randhawa says in the clip. “Identity verification requirements changed just this week.”

For most people already receiving benefits, there’s nothing to worry about. “You’re good,” she reassures viewers. “You don’t have to take any additional steps.”

But if you’re applying for the first time—or need to update your banking info—there’s now more verification involved.

According to Randhawa, applicants will need to log in to their My Social Security account online to verify their identity. If that’s not possible, you can still go in person to a local SSA office. And for people who don’t have easy access to the internet, there’s also an option to verify by phone.

However, phone claims might not be as simple as they used to be. The SSA says it gets more than 4.5 million claims via phone each year, and those are now facing more scrutiny. That means you might be asked to show up in person before your claim is fully processed.

Be aware of scams

Randhawa also reminded viewers of one more important tip: Social Security will never text you asking for personal information.

So if you get a message like that, don’t click any links—just delete it.

In the comments, people had a range of reactions—from praise to practical concerns.

“All good things,” one user wrote simply.

Another chimed in with a reminder: “Elders need to take computer classes to learn to update SS info,” they said, pointing out how the shift toward online systems might be tough for those not used to digital tools.

Others just appreciated the explanation. “It’s important to stay informed about these changes, especially with the new identity verification requirements,” someone commented. “Great breakdown of the updates!”



