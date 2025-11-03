“Performance $960, steak $40”: The internet drags Miami’s viral $1,000 steak—complete with dancing waiters

The internet is dragging people for ordering—and paying for—“The Beef Case” at Miami Beach’s Papi Steak restaurant, where a $1,000 steak arrives in a briefcase carried by singing waiters.

The 55-ounce Australian Wagyu tomahawk steak, officially called The Beef Case, costs a cool grand and comes with a full-blown performance. A team of staffers delivers the briefcase to the table, opens it to a blast of smoke, and kicks off a loud 60-second show featuring dancing, shouting, pyrotechnics, and a smoking branding iron used to sear the “Papi Steak” logo into the meat.

If that weren’t corny enough, the gimmick references the briefcase carried by Marsellus Wallace in Pulp Fiction.

Evidently, part of the Beef Case experience is posting about it. Videos tagged #papisteak are all over TikTok, many showing off the over-the-top presentation. While content creators seem to revel in the novelty, commenters mostly dismissed it as peak Miami excess.

“The wrong people have all the money,” one user wrote.

“POV: You order the $1,000 Beef Case in Miami”

A viral TikTok with that caption, posted on Sept. 21, 2025, racked up more than 15 million views and 12,000 comments. Viewers sympathized with the restaurant’s staff and mocked the spectacle—calling the steak “a $40 cut with a $960 performance.”

POV: You order the “$10,000” Beef Case parody

On Oct. 27, 2025, a parody video showed a group of Zoomers staging their own “Beef Case” performance—complete with a paper steak and a laptop standing in for the briefcase. The clip quickly hit 2 million views, with commenters still baffled that anyone would pay four figures for the real thing.

Social media reactions are in agreement that no one should be spending this kind of money on extravagance right now.

“Performance $960 steak 🥩 $40 😁.”

“Miami might actually be worst than Vegas 😭.”

“The staff looks like they hate this.”

“They dancing like that cause they’re splitting the $9970 you overpaid 😭.”

“Why people pay for ts needs to be studied.”

“I don’t get it.”

