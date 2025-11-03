“Why are they mocking us?”: Mariah Carey’s “It’s Time” video with Sephora slammed as tone-deaf on social media

Mariah Carey’s annual “It’s Time” holiday video is back, but this year the singer’s collaboration with Sephora is facing backlash for being “out of touch.”

The ad, posted across Carey’s official social media pages, quickly racked up over 100 million views on TikTok alone. In it, Carey catches a Christmas elf (Billy Eichner) sneaking off with her luxury makeup products from Sephora.

“The elves are striking this year!” the elf announces. “This is elf revenge for putting us through holiday hell.”

He adds that he plans to pawn off the products to afford “elf therapy.”

Carey promptly turns the elf into a snowman before he can escape—ending, of course, with her classic “defrosting” meme moment.

Viewers say the ad hits a nerve

Several TikTokers pointed out uncomfortable parallels between the elf “strike” and real-world labor and economic struggles. Some said the video seemed to mock workers fighting for better wages and healthcare.

“I don’t know about you, but the American people have been treated pretty badly this past year,” TikToker Raygina George (@raysrabbithole) said in her viral post. “It feels like there’s a direct correlation [with the ad].”

She also noted the elf’s reference to “elf therapy,” comparing it to rising healthcare costs. ABC News recently reported that many Americans saw their health insurance premiums triple as Affordable Care Act (ACA) credits expired.

Her caption read, “Corporate America is waging war… I think this ad was the declaration.”

Another TikToker says the ad’s subtext didn’t resonate with her until later, but she was disturbed when she watched it again.

#commercial #holidaytiktok #fypシ ♬ original sound – Something witty @somethinginadictionary Corporations are playing in our face and are robbing us blind and laughing at our expense. They are laughing at our struggles and our suffering. Like this makes ma so angry honestly. People are going to starve and be homeless and jobless during the holiday season and corporations are mocking us?? #mariahcarey

“Do they think they’re being funny? If you have some sense and you watched that commercial, it is always that deep,” she says. “Why are they mocking us for going on strike?”

Do other viewers agree?

In the comments, many viewers agree with the TikTokers, saying the subtext was tone-deaf and calling for a boycott of Sephora.

“Oh, so Sephora really wants to add themselves to the boycott,” one writes.

“So unbelievably tone deaf. They’ve made it clear who they serve,” another says.

“I fully believe it’s fully that deep. Do you believe it’s purposeful or unaware of what’s happening to the average American?” a third remarks.

“Mind you, the song LITERALLY goes ‘I don’t need a lot for Christmas- all I want for Christmas is you!’ It’s supposed to be about being anti-materialistic, and she uses it for the exact opposite,” another added to the mix.

“Mocking us while simultaneously asking for our money is so insane,” one said.

However, others say they don’t believe the ad was meant to be “deep.”

“Is it me, or is this like overreaching?” a commenter says.

“I completely agree with that, and it’s a sad reality. I just thought this commercial was cute, but never thought it that way,” a second comments.

“It was a cute/funny commercial, but I understand why people are upset with it,” a third viewer adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Raygina George and Sephora for further comment.

