“I’ve been influenced”: Hobby Lobby’s viral minimalist pot sparks shopping frenzy for holiday decorations

TikTokers have sold out a viral Hobby Lobby Christmas tree and matching pot weeks before the holiday season, and those lucky enough to find one are showing off how they style it.

What is the viral Hobby Lobby pot?

A ceramic pot from Hobby Lobby has gone viral after TikTokers shared their holiday decorations.

Many style it by placing a small Christmas tree inside and tying a black or red ribbon around the neck of the vase. The result is a minimalist and classy Christmas decoration.

The beige ceramic vase costs $27.99 and is sold out online at the time of publication, according to Hobby Lobby’s website.

Many shoppers say they’ve had trouble finding the viral item in stores. One TikToker filmed herself searching every aisle of her local Hobby Lobby before leaving empty-handed.

Despite the shortage, others have managed to snag the pot in stores that still have limited stock.

What do shoppers think of the viral holiday decoration?

In the comments of several TikToks, Hobby Lobby shoppers shared their own “hunt” stories. “My husband surprised me with a night out tonight, and I scored all of this at Hobby Lobby tonight! The vase was the last one! And the tree was a little harder to hunt down, but I finally found it on a top shelf!” one wrote.

“I used velvet navy blue ribbon, LOOKS FABULOUS. I used the stems to have them droop. Looks so good,” said another.

Others said they found partial success. “Just got my trees and ribbon yesterday, but didn’t find the vases,” another commented.

Shoppers who aren’t able to find the pot in stores share alternatives they found to achieve the same look in TikTok comments.

“I found my white pot at T.J. Maxx. I bet at home has some great options too,” one says.

“I bought the red glass container, in the same section as the trees, for my container. I took the berries off the twine ‘ribbon’ and will leave it out year-round,” another writes.

“Home Depot has a lot of different vases and colors. Little pricey but will have anything you are looking for,” a third suggests.

