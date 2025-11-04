Advertisement
“Fresh outta Chernobyl”: Taco Bell’s Baja Blast Pie is real and people are torn between “surprisingly good” and “radioactive dessert”

TikTok is wary of Taco Bell’s new Baja Blast pie.

3 Panel: Left: Taco Bell Baja Blast Pie being cut into pieces. Middle: Taco Bell employee taking a bit of the Taco Bell Baja Blast Pie. Right: Taco Bell employee cutting the new Taco Bell Baja Blast Pie into pieces.

Taco Bell’s long-teased Baja Blast Pie has officially arrived in stores just in time for the holidays, and TikTok is already divided over whether it’s a sleeper hit or an unsettling science experiment.

The bright turquoise dessert, first announced in February 2024 and inspired by Mountain Dew’s cult-favorite Baja Blast, features a creamy key-lime-style filling in a graham cracker crust.

According to food critics who tried it, the pie has a tropical, sweet, and tangy flavor. An 8-slice pie goes for $19.99. But are Taco Bell fans going to go for it?

TikTok creators are sharing their reviews, and commenters are approaching the menu item with caution, comparing the color to Irish Spring soap, toothpaste, and radioactive material.

TikTok’s reactions range from “actually good” to “this is a war crime”

A Taco Bell employee tried the new menu item in a clip shared on Nov. 1, 2025. “It’s not bad,” @tmprettyy said. “I’d definitely give it a 7 out of 10.” 

After her taste test went viral with over 3 million views, @tmprettyy shared a follow-up video and admitted, “No, I wouldn’t have bought it if I didn’t have worked there. I wouldn’t have tried it if I didn’t work there.”

The self-described chocolate lover says people who like citrus and lemon-flavored sweets will like the Baja Blast pie. She reassured commenters who remained unconvinced that the “radioactive” looking treat is edible.

“I’m still alive, guys—and it’s been about three days since I tried it.”

@tmprettyy Baja blast pie #bajablastpie #tacobell #bajablast #moutaindewbajablast ♬ original sound – Cara
“This that typa thing you can leave out and the bugs won’t touch it.”

“Shit look like a bar of soap on some crust.”

“Tastes like Baja Blast with a hint of key lime”

@kekahimoku reviewed the pie with her kids and shared clips of the dessert in a video from October 29, 2025. She said Taco Bell’s latest tastes like Baja Blast with a hint of key lime.

“The texture was giving 50/50 sorbet & key lime pie,” she wrote in the video’s onscreen text. “The girls loved it.”

@kekahimoku Baja Blast Pie! 🖤 @tacobell  #review #tacobell #foryoupage #fyp #viral ♬ ♡ ᶫᵒᵛᵉᵧₒᵤ ♡ – SoBerBoi

“What it taste like? Turquoise?”

“Nope… this is AI 😅.”

Counterpoint: “It was as bad as it looks”

@janibrooke_ shared a brief review of the pie on Oct. 25, 2025: “It was as bad as it looks.” The clip of her groaning as she struggles to cut the frozen pie has over 5 million views on TikTok.

@janibrooke_ It was as bad as it looks #fyp #tacobell #fypシ #fastfood #trending ♬ Cooking Mama – LHONTHAY SQUAD
“That shit looks fresh outta Chernobyl.”

“It looks like the Irish Spring dog bed Jenna Marbles made 😭.”

