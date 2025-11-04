“That’s integration, not invasion”: Bengali sign at Whitechapel station sparks a complaint on X. Locals clapped back instantly

A London commuter discovered something “new” at Whitechapel Station this week, even though it had been in place since 2022.

Featured Video

London officials added Bengali signs at the Tube station back in 2022 to mark the Bangladeshi community’s long-standing role in east London. Yet the xenophobic commenter decided to complain as if the change had happened yesterday. The attempt to provoke racist outrage backfired fast.

Alex Yeung/Adobe Stock

Moreover, the dual-language signs were not random additions. Tower Hamlets council funded them as part of improvements across the station.

Advertisement

At the time of installation, the mayor of Tower Hamlets, John Biggs, and Bangladesh High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem visited Whitechapel. Biggs said he was “delighted” to see the community’s contribution recognised and thanked Transport for London for listening to the council.

chrisdorney/Adobe Stock

Additionally, the area holds the largest Bangladeshi population in the United Kingdom.

Bengali signs at Whitechapel Station

The council wanted a visible, lasting nod to residents who helped shape the borough. Furthermore, officials noted the Bangladeshi community’s arrival after World War II and its role in rebuilding the area. At the time, Biggs described the signs as a tribute to London’s rich cultural landscape.

Advertisement

However, X user Alastair Hilton (@London_W4) apparently missed those details. He snapped a photo of the Bengali sign and captioned it, “It says Whitechapel Station. Apparently.”

He seemed convinced that the presence of another language was some sort of affront. Meanwhile, he ignored the English sign above the doorway right beside it.

X users clap back at xenophobic tweet

Even so, his outrage did not land. Folks quickly pushed back on his complaint and offered real-time lessons in geography and demographics. The responses ranged from sarcastic to educational, and they arrived fast.

Advertisement

User @Jonfun93 asked, “Did you look at the one right next to it, written in English to check?”

Likewise, @cassidydayes chimed in, “Now show the other entrance. It’s English. There’s two entrances.”

“Yeah? How did you figure that one out?” @OfSymbols wrote, sharing a picture showing English above one entrance and Bengali above the next. X user @kixlepixel added the same image and joked, “Nothing gets past you lad.”

Advertisement

One X user said the tweet’s photo was “quite telling,” pointing out the unhoused person that was featured in the photo.

Some replies carried history lessons. @Llewcalon wrote, “This was done to honour the Bangladeshi soldiers and their families who moved here after WW2 ended and helped rebuild Whitechapel. Their descendants form a bustling community in Whitechapel to this day. You dishonour them and their legacy with this disgusting [ragebait].”

Advertisement

Additionally, @kachi_paul pointed out, “Whitechapel = 40% Bangladeshi. Bengali sign helps locals read safety info. That’s integration, not invasion. London speaks 300+ languages. Bengali sign = welcome, not takeover. This is England, diverse, practical, proud.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.