‘I just did all the work myself’: Woman orders food on kiosk. Then she’s asked to tip. Should she?

Americans have long complained that tip culture is out of control. And in a now-viral TikTok, a woman suggested that asking for tips has become increasingly unfair.

Featured Video

Berta (@berta.gllgs) recorded herself at a nondescript restaurant where viewers see that she’s ordering her food via kiosk. In other words, to place her order, Berta didn’t speak with a single worker. She ordered a chicken club (without avocado, tomatoes, and pickles) and an order of fries. In total, her order cost more than $25.

Then Berta was prompted to tip—but she said that the ask left her confused.

“They expect me to tip them? I just did all the work myself, what do you mean?” Berta asked. “Who’s the tip going to go to? Me?”

Advertisement

Viewers see then that the kiosk asked Berta whether she wanted to leave a 10% ($2.36), 15% ($3.53), or 20% (4.71) tip.

As of Monday afternoon, her clip had amassed more than 1.9 million views.

Tipping culture

Americans have told pollsters that they have an increasingly negative view of tipping. According to a June 2023 survey by Bankrate, 66% of Americans were more cynical toward tipping; 30% said that tipping culture is “out of control” as more businesses prompt customers to tip counters than ever before. In the same poll, 15% of respondents expressed confusion about who and how much to tip. Another 16% said they would be willing to pay more if it meant doing away with tipping altogether.

Advertisement

Of course, Berta is not the first content creator who was prompted to tip despite doing most of the legwork herself. In March, the Daily Dot reported that a woman purchased a bottle of water from a self-checkout kiosk and was similarly asked to leave a tip. Another Shake Shack customer, in November 2022, also expressed befuddlement after she was asked to leave a tip on an order she placed via kiosk.

In some cases, customers say that they don’t actually know who will see the tip they leave behind. Does it go to a convenience store worker that you never interacted with? Or does it go straight to the company, who can then decide whether to divvy the tips among its workers?

This led at least one content creator to encourage customers to ask the workers there who will ultimately see their tips. Since not every franchise handles tips the same way, the woman encouraged TikTok users to ask workers whether they’ll get the tip. If they won’t, then she suggested that you should have no issue not leaving anything extra behind.

Should you tip at a self-service kiosk?

Part of the reason customers are wary about leaving tips at a self-service kiosk is because they don’t know who will get the money. In a November 2023 piece, the New York Times confirmed this.

Advertisement

“Some businesses may pool tips for groups of workers, while others designate tips for the employee overseeing the checkout area when the tip was entered,” it read.

Since there’s uncertainty regarding where the money goes, an etiquette expert told CBS News in May 2023 that she’s not against declining to tip for quick transactions. The expert did say, however, that she endorsed tipping all food delivery drivers. But otherwise, tipping should remain optional and only be awarded if a worker gives above-average service.

People who watched Berta’s video said they agreed.

“I only tip when I get served at a restaurant to dine in,” one person wrote.

Advertisement

“tips are for SERVICE,” another agreed.

“I also tell myself, ‘If I’m standing, I’m not tipping,” a third viewer said.

Other comments expressed even more cynicism toward tipping culture. In fact, some people admitted to never tipping—regardless of how good or bad the service might be.

Advertisement

“I am not tipping someone for them to do their job,” one viewer added.

“Always 100% no tip!” another wrote.

“No tip always,” a third customer affirmed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Berta via TikTok comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.