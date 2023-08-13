‘I love the way it feels to be a hater’: Server charges customers for extra Cokes and dressings because they were rude

In a TikTok, a restaurant server shared how they retaliate against customers who are rude to her.

In the video, Kylie (@luckiekylie) is at the restaurant’s menu screen, putting in the table’s order. The group, which appears to be a table of two based on the items pulled up on Kylie’s screen, got two beers and two fish meals with risotto and asparagus.

That’s all that’s on the screen, and that they’ll subsequently be charged for until viewers see two cokes and two sides of extra dressing pop up on the screen.

“POV: your table thinks it’s okay to have an attitude with you,” the text overlay on the video read.

The soundtrack for the video is the viral TikTok song “Haters Anthem” by sibling band Infinity Song. The lyrics, “I love the way it feels to be a hater,” play in the background of @luckiekylie’s video.

The video has more than 36,000 views and a handful of comments.

“now you paying for everything honey,” Kylie wrote in the caption.

This is not the first time a server has shared how they slyly handle their frustrations with customers. The Daily Dot previously covered a server who goes about it by charging for to-go cups and extra limes, charges separately for combo items to drive up the price, and charges 10 cents for the takeout bags she normally gives for free.

None of the above slights toward customers add a significant amount to their bill but seemingly make the sever feel like they were able to take some course of action against the rude customers they encounter.

Some customers were up in arms in the comment section.

“Then I’m dining and dashing dumahh,” a person said.

“lol ur a reason why I never tip,” a another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kylie via TikTok comment.