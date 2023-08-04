‘Suddenly the bags I give out for free are back to being 10 cents’: Worker shares how she gets revenge on rude customers

Working in a stressful, low-paying job is a bad enough experience, but having to interact with mean customers on a daily basis can only make that gig all the more frustrating.

Of course, you can pull yourself up by your bootstraps and work a job you would enjoy more, but until you’re able to do that, there are ways to make the job more interesting for yourself—and an example is getting a bit of revenge against a customer who gave you an “attitude.”

It’s what a TikToker named Jo (@joluvsgreen) says she does to customers who choose to be rude to her. Her little act of payback, which doesn’t involve her getting into a verbal dispute with the patron, is something that viewers say they do as well.

@joluvsgreen my favorite is when the transaction is done and they demand one and i say “thatll be 10 cents😁” and watch them lose their minds looking for a dime ♬ Haters Anthem – Infinity Song

Jo revealed her revenge tactic in a viral TikTok clip, the overlay text reading, “When a customer catches an attitude with me so suddenly the bags I give out for free are back to being 10 cents.”

In a caption for the video, she also explains the bonus glee that she takes in watching them scramble to find the money to pay for the 10-cent bag, writing, “My favorite is when the transaction is done and they demand one and I say that’ll be 10 cents and watch them lose their minds looking for a dime.”

Judging from the comments left on Jo’svideo, a number of folks also engaged in similar on-the-spot acts of vengeance against impolite customers.

“Suddenly the syrups and extra shots that I don’t care to charge for arent free anymore,” a top comment read.

“YES I DO THIS its my little act of revenge,” someone else penned, while another wrote, “The sour cream sweet chilli and smoky bbq sauces are 30[pence] again.”

But others extended their acts of micro-aggression to ruining people’s groceries.

One user wrote, “2 years ago when I was a cashier I would decide Suddenly the bottom of the bag seemed like a good place for the bread when ppl were rude.”

In October 2022, The Independent reported on a cafe owner who began charging rude customers more for their drinks to make people more cognizant of their manners. For instance, if a customer came in and asked for a “desi chai” they would have to fork over five British pounds sterling. If they say, “desi chai, please” then that price gets reduced to only three pounds.

The outlet wrote, “Usman Hussain, the owner of the café, which sells chai, doughnuts, street food and desserts, said the venue rarely has rude customers but the policy is helping enforce a ‘good vibes only’ culture.”

In October 2021, Time Magazine penned an article titled, “Why Everyone is So Rude Right Now,” delving into what appeared to be a complete lack of etiquette and decency consumers displayed upon visiting stores and eateries. The publication surmised that “the long separation” caused by social distancing orders in response to COVID-19 ultimately “made social interactions more fraught.”

The piece also contained a quote from Hans Steiner, emeritus professor of psychiatry at Stanford University, who commented on power dynamics and how folks utilize that to vent their personal frustrations. “People feel almost entitled to be rude to people who are not in a position of power,” Steiner commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jo via TikTok comment.