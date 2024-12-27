‘From an ex retailer of 10 years’: Ross shopper notices long line. Then she comes up with a clever solution

A woman has taken to TikTok to share a clever tip for making shopping a little less stressful.

Shopping can get overwhelming, especially during the holidays. Crowded stores, packed parking lots, and endless checkout lines are enough to test anyone’s patience.

As a possible time-saving hack, TikTok user Stephanie Sylphie (@stephaniesylphie) posted a video showing how she handles long lines at Ross, offering a way to save time during the busiest shopping season.

Sylphie’s video has racked up over 180,000 views at the time of writing.

What does the retail expert suggest?

“I’m gonna give you guys a tip right now,” she starts. “It’s a shopping tip.”

Filming from inside a Ross store, she explains she’s on the hunt for a country night outfit with her friend Crystal.

However, when she reached the store, she noticed there was a long checkout line. “Literally, I’m like at the back of the [expletive] store right now,” she exclaims.

She then shares her technique to deal with the situation. “So I told my friend Crystal, ‘Look, let me get in line.’”

The plan is, Sylphie explains, one person gets in line while the other shops or tries on clothes, saving their spot and cutting down the time spent waiting.

“You try on first the clothes that you need to try on because we still need to try on,” Sylphie continues. “And then get in line, and as I’m in line, you know, we don’t lose our spot. And then once you’re done, I try on, and, yeah, we just don’t lose our spot.”

In the video, Crystal is already trying on clothes while Sylphie waits in line, demonstrating how the strategy works in real time. “That’s just one little tip, you know,” Sylphie adds. “Gotta think small.”

Why do people hate waiting in line?

It’s a known fact people don’t like waiting in long lines.

In fact, according to a recent study from Annabelle Roberts, a marketing professor at the University of Texas, it all comes down to our need for closure.

As reported by Neuroscience News, Roberts’ studies found people are often willing to work 15% more or even pay extra just to finish tasks sooner and get them off their minds.

Impatience also ramps up as the end of a wait approaches, whether it’s for a bus, a vaccine, or election results. “Impatience isn’t just about this myopic desire for the reward,” Roberts explained to the outlet, “It’s also about crossing goals off their list, not having the goal hanging over them.”

Because waiting can be so frustrating, some online users have shared creative hacks to deal with it.

One TikToker claimed she calls the establishment while in the drive-thru, citing an urgent situation like a missed interview, which, according to her, often results in a free or discounted order.

Another said they’ll buy an item they don’t need, only to return it right away. By doing this, they skip the long line entirely and complete their purchase or return without waiting.

Viewers share more tips

In the comments, users shared additional hacks and tricks to either avoid lines or manage it better.

“I always have a book on me and the time just flies by in lines,” shared one user.

“I don’t need anything that bad… I turn around and walk right out,” remarked another. “Online ordering is for me.”

“My husband and I split and both stand in separate lines,” explained another. “Whoever is getting closer to checkout holds the spot and the other one joins.”

