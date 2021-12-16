‘Why would you say anything that’s a secret’: TikToker shares ‘hack’ to avoiding long holiday lines at Ross in viral video, sparking debate

A TikToker’s viral “hack” to avoiding long holiday lines at Ross, and other stores, has sparked debate among commenters.

The hack, shared by user @keepmilagros, gained 2.2 million views on the platform.

“I’m going to hate myself later for posting this but…” text overlay on the video reads. “During the holiday season, to avoid the long lines, buy one item you don’t need to return later to use the return line. There you can return and purchase your items avoiding the long line.”

Current and former Ross associates took to the comments section to try and warn others off of this option, with some saying that the return line is only for returns.

“As a previous Ross associate I can tell you this is a LIE,” one commenter wrote. “Maybe they allowed it before but not anymore for this very reason.”

Another former Ross employee said the “hack” might not be worth the extra wait to be seen to at the return line.

“Okay but they still make you wait like 15 minutes before taking you,” they wrote. “They prioritize the purchase line. (Coming from a previous Ross employee.”

Some commenters wrote that the TikToker was “playing the system” and had exposed a well-kept secret.

“Why would you say anything … that’s a secret,” one said.

“Bestie, with all due respect, SHUT UP,” another wrote.

Even the original poster admitted that if people became aware of this “hack,” they would become more strict about purchases at the returns counter.

“If they find this they’ll let them wait even longer,” she wrote.

One commenter suggested avoiding the need for a “hack” by starting holiday shopping well before the last week before Christmas.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @keepmilagros and Ross.

Today’s Top Stories