‘I’ve never used anything correctly in my life’: Woman reveals little-known use for a can opener

There’s a canned version of pretty much everything—including entire chickens. However, when it comes to buying these goods, the cans they come in aren’t all that different. Some of them have tabs that you would traditionally pull back and peel.

Others have a little insert screw that you can place inside a tab and then carefully turn back. And then some cans don’t have any additional segments affixed to them. You’re supposed to just place your can opener of choice on top of it and go to town.

And even though the first two types mentioned seem straightforward enough, their designs aren’t perfect. These tabs can sometimes break. Furthermore, the ringed metallic lid may sometimes sport jagged edges. So if you aren’t careful popping it off with your hand, you may cut yourself.

A TikToker who goes by @ms.mrs5 has a handy solution for opening tab-pull style cans painlessly. In a viral clip that’s accrued over 457,000 views, she shows how this can be accomplished. And probably with an item you already have in your home.

So that’s what that’s for

In the video, the TikToker places a pull-tab style can before her flat onto a countertop. Next, she grabs a can opener that sports the familiar-looking gears in the middle used to fasten to tab-less canned items. It’s not this part of the opener that she’s using for the tab, however.

Have you ever noticed that many can openers feature an additional piece of metal jutting from its side? It’s not just a design aesthetic, but the flat piece is made to fit snugly beneath the pull tab. This way, users can simply turn the handle of the can opener to pop it off.

The TikToker does just that in her short clip as she narrates about this can opener functionality she believes many aren’t aware of.

“Super random, but I know that people don’t know this. If you take this part here, put it under the can…flip it off,” she says, demonstrating.

TikTokers were thankful

Viewers praised her for showcasing the handy “hack” in action. One person quipped about the seemingly endless stream of tips and tricks on social media. “I’ve never used anything correctly in my life,” they said.

The creator conceded that she isn’t sure if this is the tab’s “official” function, but that it just works for her. “Honestly..idk if that’s how you use it ..but I use it like and have forever,” she wrote.

Someone else said this is great for folks who experience hand pain or mobility issues. “My arthritis and carpal tunnel say thank you,” they commented.

Another penned that this functionality seems readily apparent, but it never once occurred to them to use their can opener this way: “It seems so obvious, but damn, I never even thought of it.”

One TikToker also lauded the TikToker’s method for preventing potential injuries like a can-related one they sustained. “That one time I cut myself opening a tuna can five years ago has traumatized me. So much every time I open a can I’m a little scared. This is a lifesaver!” they wrote.

Options galore

Of course, not everyone’s can opener is going to look like the one presented in Ms.’s video. There are tons of different varieties out there that don’t contain that flat tab. However, they do create smoother edges when opening cans in the “traditional” way. Serious Eats featured a rather serious assessment of different can openers. Testing over 100 different models, the outlet narrowed it down to four of its favorites—an OXO model got the top nod in its assessment.

And then there are J-Pull can openers that appear specifically designed for “hinge” style opening, like Ms.’s method in her video. One YouTuber showed a J-Pull in action here. Leveraging the “J” shape of the apparatus against the flat lid of the can, a tabbed can is opened with ease.

It doesn’t take much searching online to realize there’s almost a bizarre amount of different can opener varieties. However, once you consider that canned goods first started popping up in 1825, the diversification of these offerings makes sense. Thomas Kensett and Ezra Daggert initially patented the food preservation design for New Yorkers. Urban city dwellers got to enjoy canned meats, oysters, fruits, and vegetables. The space saved from cans solved the worry of food preservation for cramped living environments.

It wasn’t until 1856, however, that canned goods took off. That’s because Borden’s condensed milk was a massive success. City dwellers had a hard time getting their hands on milk. Since refrigerators weren’t common, safely storing them in their homes was impossible. However, canning condensed milk meant that anyone could keep it in their house without worry of falling ill upon consumption.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ms. via TikTok comment for further information.



