‘I RUN from customers like this’: Retail worker slams customers who ask for help right when they’re going on break

Working in customer service can be frustrating at the best of times. Customers can be rude, demanding, and stubborn, but as Black Friday and the holiday season draw near, retail workers are taking to TikTok to vent about some of the most frustrating customer habits.

Arguably, the worst customers are those who don’t respect a worker’s boundaries and feel entitled to approach employees even when they’re clearly not working—and that’s exactly what prompted retail worker Bonnie (@bonniemads1) to call out customers in a new TikTok.

Bonnie often shares snapshots of her day on TikTok, and in a new video, which has amassed 469,000 views as of Sunday, the creator shared one of the most annoying customer habits.

Recreating the scene for a TikTok, Bonnie acted out the moment “when you’re walking through a staff-only door and you hear ‘excuse me.'”

“F***ing shut up!” she mouthed, lip-syncing to the viral sound. “Thank you.”

With customers often being the bane of retail workers’ lives, there were plenty of commenters who shared Bonnie’s frustration.

“Once on my break, a customer just walked into the breakroom because he had a question,” one recalled.

“I used to hear phantom ‘excuse mes’ when the shop was closed,” another admitted. “It’s when you’ve clearly just turned up in your coat with your phone in your hand,” a third complained, while a fourth joked “You haven’t worked in retail until you’ve done the sprint to the break room.”

This isn’t the first time retail workers have taken to TikTok to vent frustrations about customers. One employee was left shocked when a customer asked her if she’d had Ozempic, while another called out customers for paying with screwed-up dollar bills.

In fact, some retail workers are so sick of their jobs that they are turning down promotions or even pursuing a career change. Creator Kristen (@condensedmilk23) went viral for explaining how she turned down a promotion because she “knows [her] worth,” while Nicoleta (@bitchkake) divided TikTok viewers after saying she’s “chronically chill” after swapping retail for an office job.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bonnie via TikTok direct message.