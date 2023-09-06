‘I am very good at saying no to my job’: Retail worker rejects her promotion, says she ‘knows her worth’

A user on TikTok has gone viral and sparked discussion after revealing that she turned down a promotion at her job.

In a video with over 1.8 million views, TikTok user Kristen (@condensedmilk23) describes her role and why she made a conscious decision to not take on more responsibilities with the company.

“Know your worth,” she writes in the caption. “No amount of money is worth more than your well-being.”

In the video, Kristen says that she is working for a company that has developed a toxic atmosphere after a single employee, whom Kristen describes as a favorite of management, has caused other employees to become unhappy in their positions. As a result, “in the past 6 weeks, like 5 or 6 people quit,” Kristen says.

This means that her workplace is now missing people in critical roles. Kristen suspects that this is the reason she’s suddenly getting promoted—and, unless they can meet a certain dollar amount, she’s not interested.

“I’m going to decline, anyways,” she says. Later, she adds, “I know my worth. I know my capability.”

Kristen isn’t the first to share why a promotion isn’t always the right move for a worker in a viral clip. In March of this year, a Starbucks employee claimed that they did not want to be a manager as the pay increase did not match the rise in stress and responsibilities. Another TikToker noted that they did not want to be a manager at Burger King because the job was a “stepping stone” to other careers.

Kristen later posted an update confirming that she did not take the promotion.

In the comments section of the videos, users shared their own thoughts on dubious promotions.

“I was promoted up until the owners got new favorites and then I started to get all of the shifts no one wanted. So I finally quit,” wrote a user. “Know your worth.”

“Omg I remember being keyholder – the WORST,” recalled another. “I kept asking to be put back to just sales but they kept saying NO.”

“I’m in this same spot right now!!” exclaimed a third. “A team of toxic difficult people needs my skillset now and I’m not sure it’s worth the money.”

According to Indeed, while rejecting a promotion can be difficult, there are methods that one can employ to not offend their employer while doing so. For example, the article suggests offering gratitude, explaining why you’re declining the offer, and reaffirming your current position as ways to ease the blow of not wanting a promotion.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kristen via TikTok comment.