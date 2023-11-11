‘No one’s screaming at me…I’m having a great time’: Retail worker switches to office job, says she’s now ‘chronically chill

Sometimes the grass really is greener on the other side, and it certainly seems like that’s the case with a TikToker. User KC (@bitchkake) says she transitioned from working in a retail environment to heading on over to embracing the corporate office life instead; she couldn’t be happier with the change.

The comedienne on TikTok with a following of 88,500 has struck a chord with her video captioned, “If I’m not crying on my way to work every day that’s such a win. It has amassed over 2.2 million views as of Saturday.

In her video, KC contrasts her past “hell on earth” jobs with her current “chill a** cushy a** job,” highlighting the stark contrast in workplace environments. She explains how when her co-workers complain about a tough day, she cannot relate because she’s already experienced worse.

“We were sitting in an air-conditioned room. I didn’t talk to a single customer, no one screamed at me, no one threw anything at me, no one spit at me. I’m having a great time,” she recounts, reflecting a sentiment many workers can relate to.

The comments section of KC’s video became a hotspot for shared experiences and commiseration. Users chimed in with their own stories, echoing KC’s sentiments.

“What it feels like to go from retail to an office job,” one user shared, while another commented, “Micromanaged office job to a chill office job is crazy. I very much so have PTSD.”

The stories continued, with another user adding, “I went from a terrible retail job where I was abused daily to a chill office job with a loving environment. I was actually afraid of how chill it was.” These stories, along with KC’s, prove there is light at the end of the employment tunnel.

@bitchkake If im not crying on my way to work every day thats such a win #work ♬ original sound – bitchkake

KC’s video and the ensuing discussion underscore a significant shift in the American workforce. With the current labor shortage, employees are finding themselves in a unique position of power. They no longer have to endure toxic work environments out of fear of unemployment, especially in retail and service industry positions, which have some of the most openings. There’s a growing realization that there are more job opportunities out there, and workers are increasingly willing to leave unsatisfactory jobs in search of better ones.

This shift is not just about changing jobs; it’s about changing lives. As KC’s video shows, moving from a high-stress, abusive work environment to a more relaxed and respectful one can have profound effects on a person’s mental health and overall well-being.

Depending on who one asks, however, corporate or office life doesn’t seem like it’s for everyone. One office employee who also went TikTok viral would apparently disagree with KC’s assessment of working in an office, as they called corporate jobs and their surrounding culture “exhausting.”

It could be that the TikToker’s outlook on working in an office is influenced by her immediate jump from operating in a hectic retail environment. Many TikTokers who work in a corporate environment have criticized management for asking them to come and work in person after working efficiently from home.

However, KC’s TikTok video could serve as a pillar of hope and motivation for those feeling trapped in unhappy work situations. It’s yet again a testament to the power of TikTok, not just as a source of entertainment but as a digital catalyst for real-life change. In today’s labor market, the message is clear: there is better out there, and you don’t have to settle for less.

The Daily Dot has reached out to KC via TikTok comment for further information.