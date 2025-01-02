‘It don’t need to be fixed’: Toyota driver exposes the real reason your key won’t turn in the ignition

Though old cars have issues, sometimes the simpler mechanics have their perks. Newer cars are becoming increasingly digitized and require advanced diagnostic tools to interact with the various computer systems found in newer models.

According to Bartlett Automotive, specialized equipment and the rise of electric vehicles has made car maintenance akin to computer repair. These recent systems may make DIY car repair jobs a thing of the past in the near future, but for those still driving older models those fixes are still very much on the table.

Recently, Instagram user Clay Rogers (@you_tube_the_clay_way) showed viewers a quick trick to fix a stuck ignition switch with a little old fashioned know-how

Why your key won’t turn in the ignition

In the quick DIY car repair video, Clay explains how his wife was having an issue with her ignition switch where her key would stick and she’d be unable to start her car. Though she believed the fix would require a serious repair, Clay shows his viewers how to free the ignition switch by simply turning the steering wheel a little.

“The problem is that your steering wheel is locked and rested on the pin that shoots up from the ignition switch, so all you have to do is just turn [the steering wheel] and your key will turn every time,” Clay said.

In the short video, Clay demonstrates the importance of skill building and why DIY car repair is still an important skill to develop.

According to Fix Self Service Auto Garage, a auto shop based in West Palm Beach, Florida, the advantages of learning how to repair your own car include developing skill, learning to problem solve, and saving lots of money on simple repairs that can end up costing you hundreds.

The future of car keys

Unfortunately, Clay’s nifty trick may not be long for this world as even key fobs are becoming a thing of the past. Kelley Blue Book reports since Tesla introduced the digital key in 2017 multiple companies have jumped on board. Now, by accessing the feature through an app, drivers can unlock, start, and drive the vehicle without a physical key fob.

Sadly, as cars become more advanced and tied to apps, DIY repairs may may start to feel like updating an app.

The Daily Dot reached out to Clay via Instagram direct message for comment.

