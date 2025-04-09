‘Park in the garage?’: Dallas man walks in neighborhood. Then he spots this device everyone’s using to protect their cars from hail storms

Springtime in north Texas doesn’t just bring flowers and sunshine—it also means hailstorms.

And for car owners, that can get expensive fast, as the harsh weather can leave dents, crack windshields, and damage the paint or body panels of a car.

With hailstorms common in North Texas around this time of year, drivers who don’t have a garage—or whose vehicles won’t fit inside one—have started turning to creative fixes to protect their cars from damage.

In a TikTok video that’s now been viewed more than 408,300 times, creator Michael Petersen (@letsdorealestate) showed a unique example of just that.

“OK, tell me it’s springtime in Dallas without telling me it’s springtime in Dallas,” he says in the clip, walking through a neighborhood.

How do Texans protect their cars from hailstorms?

He flips the camera to reveal two full-sized vehicles completely wrapped in balloon-like contraptions labeled “Hail Protector.”

The inflatable covers, which some people call “hail bubbles,” engulf the cars from top to bottom, acting as a cushioned barrier between the vehicle and any incoming hail.

What is a hail bubble?

The product seen in the video is known as a hail bubble or hail protector.

The specific one shown in the video is by the company Hail Protector, who sell remote-controlled car covers that inflate like a giant bubble to shield vehicles from hail. It retails for $439.

According to the company behind it, it’s been tested against all kinds of hail, including stones up to 2 inches in diameter, and winds “as high as 80 mph.”

Usually, it’s marketed to people who live in hail-prone areas and don’t have access to covered parking.

Do hail protectors work?

On Reddit and other forums, car owners have mixed—but mostly positive—opinions.

One user specifically recommended the same hail bubble shown in the video. Another tested the durability of an inflatable cover by throwing everything from wrenches to a full ladder at it—and it stayed intact. They didn’t say which brand it was, though.

Others mentioned some downsides, like the risk of it blowing away in high winds or getting stolen if not secured.

Viewers were confused

In the comments, users shared a mix of surprise, sarcasm, and relatable frustration.

“I have no idea what’s happening here,” one person admitted.

Another chimed in, “Or. Hear me out. PARK IN THE GARAGE??”

But someone else explained why that’s not always possible: “Unfortunately Dallas builders make the garage too short to fit even a standard length SUV or truck.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hail Protector and Peterson for comment.

