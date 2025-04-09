‘This is why you scan everything’: Walmart shopper sees a Better Homes & Gardens outdoor seat set for sale. Then she checks the online price

Walmart is full of bargains. But you might be missing out on some if you don’t follow this important step. In a viral clip, which has amassed 454,800 views, TikToker ShopLockDrop (@shoplockdrop) is looking at the clearance shelf in Walmart. One item on sale is the Better Homes & Gardens outdoor cushion set, which, according to its label, costs $36.

However, ShopLockDrop was in for a pleasant surprise when they scanned the item using the mobile app’s in-store Scanner feature. This is because the item rang up at $14—a whole $22 cheaper than advertised. “This is why you scan everything,” she added in the 14-second video.

Why is the item cheaper than advertised?

There are two possible reasons why this Walmart product is cheaper than its labeled price. The first is that the price has been updated since the product was stickered, meaning that the labeled price is out of date.

The second is that the price scanned might reflect the online price instead of the in-store one. Either way, it’s a lucky day for whoever can bag that deal.

In the comments section, ShopLockDrop was proactive in replying to all kinds of viewer concerns. “Omg, I can never find deals like this,” one commenter said. To which the TikToker replied, “I found these on the very top shelf. Luckily, I was able to reach high enough to scan barcode. I’m guessing people probably saw them up there but passed on ’em after seeing the $36 clearance sticker.”

“S like do these deals happen to only clearance items?’ another asked. “I don’t know anything about this.”

In response, ShopLockDrop said, “I have found lots of items. Last year, I found some twin plush blankets for $2. They were on clearance and sold out at one store so I saw them at another store for regular price, but scan them and boom! $2!”

They also replied to a user who asked if this deal was recent, writing, “All stores are different, so one store can have them on clearance, then two or three months later you’ll find them on clearance at another store.”

However, while Walmart’s Scanner feature may save some people money, others claim that it can actually be more expensive than shopping in-store. For example, TikToker Tonya Payne (@tonyap88) went viral after claiming that the self-checkout price was $90, while Scan & Go rung up the same cart for $150.

