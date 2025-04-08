‘I had to switch’: Woman says her mom felt sick while doing the dishes. Then she looks at the Dawn Dish Soap ingredients

There’s almost nothing more frustrating than finding out a tried and true product has fallen to reformulation.

Whether it is a beloved skin cream that now leads to breakouts or a soapy scent that leads to headaches, there’s just no telling how one might react to a new formula.

One woman has taken to social media to highlight how her mother’s sensitivity to Dawn Dish Soap has made her wary of the product.

In a video that has drawn over 2.5 million views on TikTok, content creator Samantha Nicole (@green_eggs_and_sammmm) says her mother’s use of Dawn was unknowingly causing her to have skin issues.

“They don’t know it yet, but they’re about to find out why their new Dawn dish soap has been making her mom feel sick,” a text overlay on the video reads.

The video shows Sam and her partner in a kitchen with a bottle of Dawn Ultra dish soap and an empty bottle comparing the different ingredients, before cutting to a screen grab of a website explaining that while the list of ingredients might be the same, being in a different order can mean that the ratios are different, or that the product has been reformulated.

In the video’s caption, the poster writes that they have since switched dish soap brands to an option that does not irritate her mother’s skin.

“We have now made the switch over to Koala Eco in the meantime, but are hoping to try a few other great brands,” the caption reads. “We are using the Think Dirty App, Yuka, and EWG to search ingredient lists before we pick something as our set choice. Her symptoms were salivating at the mouth and feeling nauseous when she was using it. We are not sure if the eczema on her hands is due to this. We are seeing if that also subsides as we clear her away from these ingredients.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sam via TikTok direct message regarding the video. We also reached out to Dawn manufacturer Procter & Gamble via email regarding the video.

Did Dawn reformulate its dish soap?

Yes, actually, and the reason might be surprising.

The Dawn Ultra dish soap, produced by Procter & Gamble, was reformulated in the last year to include a new scent, as noted by reviewers of the product on the manufacturer’s site.

Representatives of the company, in reply to reviewers who are unhappy with the new smell and formulation, confirmed the change.

“Thank you for sharing with us, and we hope you’re feeling much better,” one response to a customer reads. “Our Dawn team is always taking in feedback, and performing extensive safety tests to help us design our Dawn in ways that we believe everyone will love and to ensure they’re safe for use. This was the first change we did to our Dawn Original in 10 years, and we appreciate you sharing you weren’t a fan. We’ll be sure to share this with our team.”

Similar reports

Reviews left on the product page for Dawn Ultra dish soap reveal that many who have bought the reformulated dish soap report that the soap’s new fragrance gave them headaches, made them feel nauseous, and in one case, even produced a rash.

“Please bring back the old scent/formula,” one reviewer wrote. “Whatever is in the new formula makes by hands break out in a rash. And it smells like shampoo instead of dish soap. Why change something so many people were happy with??”

In response to reports of a rash, a Dawn representative wrote that it is not an expected outcome of using the soap, based on research and testing.

“Please know that we do extensive research and testing to make sure our products are always safe and effective to use as directed, and meet the needs/preferences of our consumers, so we’re really sorry to hear that you’re unhappy with the scent of your Dawn, and that it made your hands break out in a rash, as this is not what we’d normally expect,” one customer representative wrote.

The sensitivities reported by customers could be due to the included fragrance, as some fragrancing agents can trigger allergic reactions.

‘My hands… this can’t be normal.’

Several viewers shared that using Dawn dish soap irritated the skin on their hands, likely due to a sensitivity or allergy to the formula.

“Dawn is seriously the worst,” one commenter wrote. “It flares my eczema on my hands so bad. I love the melaleuca dish soap and all their cleaning products. Less harmful on my skin and overall health!”

“My hands…. this can’t be normal,” another said. “I’m so itchy and dry all the time and I wondered if it’s the dawn.”

“I’ve also stopped using Dawn it made my eczema sooo bad on my hands!!” a further user claimed. “Never will i use it again.”

Some noted the reformulated fragrance had put them off the soap, despite being longtime users.

“It %1000 percent changed! We’ve been using it at home for years but lately I’ve noticed it smelling different,” one commenter wrote.

“And the new scent smell is horrible,” another said. “Bring back the original dawn.”

“The new dawn soap formula literally sticks on everything,” a third added. “You can wash something and the next time you coook I can literally still smell dawn. I had to switch.”

Is Dawn Ultra safe to use?

While Sam’s mother might not be the only one to experience issues with the reformulated Dawn Ultra, the dish soap is safe to use when done so as directed, according to Poison Control.

