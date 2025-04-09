‘Target is no longer going to be carrying these Weber grills’: Man goes for $259 grill. Then he’s shocked by its price at self-checkout

A man claims that Target will no longer be carrying Weber brand barbecue grills—passing on immense savings to the customer.

Featured Video

Creator Sam Debaets (@sam.hustles), who boasts a great number of “I can’t believe this is real”-style deals on his TikTok and Instagram pages, posted this particular news of Weber grills on deep discount on Saturday. It has gotten nearly 83,000 views as of this writing.

“Target is no longer going to be carrying these Weber grills, so they’re marked as low as five cents,” he said. “To see if your store has these on clearance, scan the barcode on the box with the Target scanner.”

His video shows him ringing up a grill in a box and the $0.05 price displayed. His tour through the store appears to show the Weber Q 1200 liquid propane grill, which retails on the Weber site for $259.

Advertisement

He grants that not everyone might be getting such a deep discount, asserting, “If you missed this deal, all of these crazy glitches are always posted first in the discord in my bio.”

Is this usual?

Clearly, getting a $200 grill for 1/4,000th of the price doesn’t happen every day.

According to The Krazy Coupon Lady, an internet content creator specializing in deal finding, Target does have some good deals for clearance items if you know how to look.

Advertisement

“Shopping at Target is one of our favorite pastimes, but scoring clearance deals is even better. I once got a Shark vacuum for 70% off — not by chance, but by knowing the best time to shop. Target’s markdown schedule along with smart couponing strategies is the secret to unlocking massive savings. Whether you’re stacking discounts, navigating the Target coupon policy, or planning for Target toy clearance, I’m here to break it all down for you.”

She goes on to say the range is typically 30 to 70 percent, with discounts starting at the lower end and then progressing to 50 percent and finally 70 percent—though some items are snapped up before they reach the 70 percent pinnacle.

“You might have heard that Target has a set markdown schedule, like home items get marked down on Tuesdays and electronics get marked down on Wednesdays,” she shared. “But the truth is, markdowns vary by store, inventory, and even the individual employees processing the tags. While some patterns exist, there’s no universal markdown schedule that every store follows to the letter.”

She advises checking early in the week to see what’s available. Target’s site also lists clearance items, though the discount range varies more widely than she lets on.

Advertisement

The video led a few Target shoppers to share their views.

“Lol [it] says display,” one claimed.

Advertisement

“It did not work for me,” another said.

It even attracted one in Spanish asking, “Cuando fue esto disculpe?” That translates to “When was this, excuse me?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message and to Weber and Target via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.