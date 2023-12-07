‘I know you don’t know it and even if you did, keep it to yourself’: Fast-food expert reveals Raising Cane’s secret sauce recipe

The self-professed “fast food expert” is back, and this time, he’s brought with him the recipe for another famous chain restaurant sauce.

Previously, TikTok user Jordan (@jordan_the_stallion8) has shared sauces from many different kinds of restaurants. For example, he once showed how to make Big Mac sauce. In another video, he documented what he claims is the recipe for Olive Garden’s alfredo sauce.

This time around, he claims that restaurant managers have been writing to him asking how he knows these recipes. According to Jordan, one restaurant manager for a Raising Cane’s location contacted him to say he appreciated his work, but that he should not reveal the recipe for Raising Cane’s’ sauce.

Undeterred, Jordan says he did just that.

According to Jordan, the recipe for Raising Cane’s sauce is “1/2 cup mayo, 1/4 cup ketchup, 1/2 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce, 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon of lemon pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon of salt.”

Following this recipe, he proceeds to make his own version of the sauce and compare it to what he says is the Raising Cane’s original. They appear visually similar.

This recipe is not entirely new, though few “Raising Cane’s sauce” copycat recipes feature lemon pepper. One recipe for the sauce made by CopyKat uses black pepper instead of lemon pepper, and a “top secret” recipe for the sauce posted to Reddit contains a different recipe entirely.

In the comments section, one user with a history at the company claimed that the version without lemon pepper was likely more accurate.

“I was a manager at raising canes, no lemon pepper, just a salt & pepper mix,” said the user. This user appears to be affirming that the rest of the recipe is accurate. If this is the case, then CopyKat’s recipe is closest to the original.

However, there are still a few things one can do to bring the recreation’s sauce closer to the original.

“You missed the most important part – the sauce has to sit in the fridge for at least an hour,” stated a user.

“Came to say the same thing,” echoed a second. “Gotta let it chill and let the flavors come together. Then it is spot on Cane’s sauce.”

Several more commenters expressed concern for Jordan after he’s “exposed” so many fast-food recipes.

“At this point I’m just worried for your safety, sir. They’re not gonna be happy,” one user wrote.

Another said, “Man’s the CIA of fast food.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jordan and Raising Cane’s via email.