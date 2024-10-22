‘Did you know they also sell them at Dollar Tree?’: Olive Garden customer asks to Andes mints. Then she receives a 20-pound box

When you go to a restaurant, you might think that the only things they offer are what’s on the menu. As numerous internet users have pointed out, this isn’t always the case.

For example, many have noted that some restaurants have well-known “secret menu” options, where customers can order strange culinary concoctions from famous chains. Alternatively, other restaurants secretly sell parts of the meal experience that aren’t food; this idea went viral last year after people realized that they could buy the cheese graters from Olive Garden.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming that she bought a 20-pound bag of chocolate mints from Olive Garden. But why?

Why did this Olive Garden customer order 20 pounds of Andes mints?

In a video with over 44,000 views, TikTok user Tiffany (@notdanimorgan) shows a box of Andes mints.

“Did you know you can buy a box of Olive Garden mints from Olive Garden?” she asks in the video. She then shows the weight in the corner of the box. “It’s 20 pounds. 20 pounds of Olive Garden mints!”

“So, the more you know,” she concludes.

As many commenters were quick to point out, Andes mints are not only available at Olive Garden, even in such large quantities.

For example, one can buy a small box of these chocolate mints, which contains 28 pieces, from Target for just $2.89.

If one wants a box the size that Tiffany shows in the video, this is also possible. On Amazon, a 20lb case is available for $143.60, though some reviewers claim that one can get a better deal if they buy in smaller sizes.

That said, some sources claim that the Andes chocolate mints sold by Olive Garden are slightly different to the ones that one can buy in stores. As previously reported by the Daily Dot, the ratios of chocolate and mint are reportedly different in the Olive Garden version.

While many commenters simply reiterated that Andes chocolate mints are a popular snack that can be purchased in a variety of locations, some simply shared their own experiences working at the chain, claiming that they had never seen such an item being sold.

“I work there and didn’t know this,” said a commenter.

“I worked there for 7 years and never sold anyone a whole case of Andies mints,” added another.

Others simply joked about trying to buy other items that aren’t on the menu.

“Well next time try to buy the picture on the wall,” shared a user, to which Tiffany responded, “I just might.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Olive Garden via email and Tiffany via website contact form.