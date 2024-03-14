‘Did not know they offered that. Thanks for the heads up’: Raising Cane’s customer orders large sauce, gets more than she bargained for

Asking for extra sauce at the drive-thru and receiving more than two packets will make anyone feel like they’ve won the lottery. But is there such a thing as too much sauce?

Well, a woman visiting Orlando recently discovered that someone can indeed receive too much sauce. TikToker kcconection (@kcconnection) went viral when she shared how one Raising Cane’s responded when she asked for a large sauce. Viewed over 487,000 times as of publication, her video united her audience in a storm of laughter that allowed everyone to share in a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Decked in Disney gear, kcconection began her video while sitting in the passenger seat. “I’m in Orlando on vacation, right? So I came to Raising Cane’s because I don’t have one in my city. So I asked for some extra sauce, and she was like, ‘You want a large one?’ and that lady gave me a whole thing.” To prove her point, her friend, laughing hysterically, handed her a large drink filled to the brim with Cane’s secret sauce.

“That lady gave me a whole thing. I didn’t know that was what I was asking for. Why y’all didn’t tell me?” she continued.

Her friend interjected, handing her a small drink, “The sauce bigger than the soda.”

“It was my fault because she asked me several times like, ‘You want a large one?'” she explained. “I thought it was large, like you know, a little smaller than this but bigger than the packet. Y’all, this is my sauce. I’m going to eat my chicken fingers. I ain’t even embarrassed.”

To make matters even better, they only had two chicken fingers to go with the sauce.

Viewers loved the video and joined in the fun with jokes and appreciation.

“Lmao! I love Raising Canes sauce. If I ask for a Lg next time and don’t get a big gulp cup of sauce I’m gonna be mad,” a viewer said.

“Welcome to Orlando. We love Raising Canes. Did not know they offered that. Thanks for the heads up,” a second added.

“I love Canes sauce, you better buy some more chicken,” a third joked.

Raising Cane’s signature sauce is debatably one of the best in the country. According to The Explorer, the sauce can be described as having a distinct tangy, salty, sweet flavor and tastes like a blend of mayonnaise and ketchup. Though Raising Cane’s doesn’t offer its sauce in a bottle like Chick-fil-A, some locations are known to serve it in large quantities.

Kcconnection isn’t the only one to get more than she bargained for after asking for something extra. One olive lover who asked for extra olives on her Subway sandwich was tickled to receive a sub stuffed with them.

However, getting surprised at fast food joints doesn’t always work out well for customers. For example, one Chick-fil-A customer claims she was served Diet Coke three times even though she was allergic to aspartame.

The Daily Dot reached out to Raising Cane’s via email and kcconnection via Instagram for further comment.