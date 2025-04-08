‘Should not be allowed on new cars’: Driver is stopped behind another car in traffic. Then she sees herself in his rearview mirror

Why are rear-view mirrors so creepy now? A car enthusiast, Not a Car Girl (@notacargirlreviews), is posing that question after noticing herself in another driver’s rearview mirror while sitting in traffic.

Her TikTok on the matter now has 1.3 million views.

She begins her video by speaking directly into the camera while seated in a vehicle. “Thing that should be illegal on cars is this spyware that comes on these brand-new vehicles’ rearview … mirrors,” she starts before detailing what prompted the video.

“Tell me why I’m sitting at a red light last night. Trapped in traffic, I’m singing my tunes. I’m in my little press car. I’m enjoying it. I’ve got Apple CarPlay running. I take a little glance forward, OK? Through a very clear rearview windshield, rear window of a car in front of me. What do I see in there? I could literally see all the way to the front—to a zoomed-in livestream of me.”

Too much visibility

“Sitting back in my car like this,” she says as she strikes a pose to demonstrate what she looks like on the man’s mirror.

“I’m sorry. When did I sign up for the … reality show that is you being able to watch me that closely? Like, sorry, am I the … spectacle to your night?” she questions.

Furthermore, she explains that these rearview mirrors provide a zoomed-in image. It’s one she claims is “three times” more powerful than a standard rearview mirror. “I don’t think anyone should be able to see me that closely. If I am a full car length, two cars almost, … behind you. You should not be able to see if I have a pimple on my face,” she says.

“I could see me so clearly sitting there in the car. Excuse me? Every time I get a car that has that, I make sure it’s turned off. ‘Cause it makes me uncomfortable, like it [messes] with my field of vision,” she says.

Backup cameras

According to Auto Vox, all new vehicles manufactured after 2018 require that backup cameras be installed on them. That’s because there has been an established correlation between these devices and the prevention of accidents.

When it comes to digital rearview mirrors, however, legislation varies. There are companies that have stated their digital rearview mirrors are legal. And there are numerous auto manufacturers that outfit their cars with them, too. Hyundai, Toyota, Lexus, Ford, Polestar, Volvo, and Kia have equipped some of their models with these mirrors.

However, these digital displays cannot legally entirely replace traditional mirrors in the U.S. In fact, this Quora forum post discussed the difficulties U.S. automaker Tesla had in attempting this swap. Due to the potential for digital/mechanical failure with digital mirrors, cars must have standard mirrors installed.

So the option to place digital displays in U.S. vehicles must be in addition to regular reflective mirrors for legal compliance.

At least one user seemed to agree with the TikToker’s stance on the mirrors. For them, like Not a Car Girl, they believed these mirrors are an invasion of “privacy.”

Someone else highlighted what they felt was an unfair double standard. Drivers with digital display mirrors can peek into commuters’ cars behind them. However, it’s illegal in many areas for folks to tint their front windshield. “And yet it’s illegal to have tinted windshields.”

One individual also isn’t a fan of the displays, stating that they ruins the driving experience. “I’m convinced car companies are trying to make the driving experience for everyone on the road terrible. Those LED lights need to go as well,” they shared, referencing another common driver complaint.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Not a Car Girl via email for further information.

