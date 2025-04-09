‘Only in Alabama’: Man loads trailer full of QuiKrete, fence planks at Home Depot. Can his Chevrolet truck get him home?

Professional angler Trevor Elliott (@trevor_elliott_fishing) witnessed a sight in the Home Depot parking lot that left throngs of TikTok users baffled. In a viral video, he showcases the profound faith a fellow shopper puts in the weight-bearing capabilities of a trailer and truck.

Featured Video

And while the man he filmed had no problem loading tons of products into these vehicles, Elliott criticized the decision. He delineated why by highlighting a number of key indicators that demonstrated the item load was far too great. Moreover, other users of the app decried the patron’s decision as irresponsible and likely hazardous to other drivers.

Heavy load

Elliott’s video begins with him sitting in his vehicle. He aims his lens at the scene before him playing out in a Home Depot parking lot.

Advertisement

The first image displayed to viewers is that of a pick-up truck with an installed bed cover. Its backside is angled downward. This, Elliot states, is a consequence of the sheer weight pushed into the vehicle by the shopper.

However, it’s not just the truck that has far too much product inside of it. Elliott also points out that the small trailer has also been filled with way too many items. To make matters worse, the fisherman says, is that the shopper clearly wasn’t done. As Elliott narrates in his video, the man could be seen loading more and more products into the back of the trailer.

“On today’s episode of what’s going on in Home Depot,” he begins, “he’s got about twenty bags of 80-pound Quikrete in the front of that trailer. He’s got a whole pallet of 2x4s in the back of that truck, and he is currently loading an entire pallet of fence planks into the back of that trailer.”

Truck damage?

Furthermore, it isn’t just the clear load-bearing issues causing both the truck and the trailer to sink low to the ground that Elliott points out is a potentially major hazard. It’s also the fact that the Home Depot customer in question hasn’t properly maintained his tires. The TikToker directs his camera lens to show that the back tire on the vehicle’s left side is in dire need of inflation.

Advertisement

“That tire is having to be pumped up while he’s doing this.” Additionally, he speculates that the truck’s front tires will more than likely be picked up off the ground. That’s because the amount of weight the shopper placed on the truck will more than likely cause them to lift up.

Too much to tow?

According to automotive component business CJ Pony Parts, the average payload capacity of most consumer pick-ups is 1,000 pounds. Elliott claimed there were 20 bags of Quikrete in the vehicle, which weighed around 80 lbs each. If this is true, the driver more than likely surpassed his truck’s payload by 600 lbs.

Moreover, this doesn’t even account for the pallet of 2×4 wood planks or the wooden fence pieces he placed in the trailer. As for tow-ready haulers like the one featured in Elliott’s clip, these range in payload volume. Depending on their size and construction, these can carry anywhere from 300 to 10,000 pounds.

Advertisement

However, according to this trailer company, a small utility trailer akin to the one in Elliott’s TikTok would be able to carry anywhere from 1,600 to 2,200 pounds. However, the trailer in the Home Depot parking lot could very well be overloaded with far too many materials. That is, judging by the TikToker’s assessment of the shopper’s hauling practices.

Further compounding towing concerns is the ostensibly overbearing amount of weight on the back of the pick-up. Another business, Blue Ox, which specializes in towing, wrote about these possible issues in a blog post.

According to it, overloading a car could increase the likelihood of road accidents. A “loss of control” and “tire blowouts” can occur in overloaded vehicles. Furthermore, the “handling capability” of a car is compromised when it is carrying weight that exceeds its rated limits. Drivers also should be cognizant of additional wear-and-tear that occurs from overloading past weight limits, the post reads.

Advertisement

Horrified replies

Numerous people who responded to Elliott’s video seemed just as concerned as he was over the massive Home Depot haul. “If my calculations are correct, when this baby hits 88 miles per hour, you’re gonna see some serious [expletive],” one penned.

Another person remarked that overloading a vehicle’s weight capacity could have serious financial repercussions. “Saved the $25 delivery fee, cost him $2525 in truck repairs,” they said.

Someone else echoed the aforementioned statement. According to them, it’s almost always better for shoppers to just get materials directly delivered to them. That’s because the fee is nominal compared to the effort it takes to load and transport it themselves. “Their delivery fee is nothing. Jesus Christ,” they wrote.

Advertisement

Whereas another individual in the comments section believes the man may know what he’s doing. Either that, or he has flirted with disaster before and has gotten away unscathed. “He’s done this before….prove me wrong,” they said.

One individual who replied to the social media post said that they’ve worked for Home Depot in the past, and the visuals in Elliott’s video are in line with some of the incidents they’ve witnessed while working for the retailer. “Former Home Depot service desk manager….the things I’ve seen. The. Things. I’ve. Seen,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Home Depot via email and TikTok comment for further information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.