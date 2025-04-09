‘The workers laughed at me’: Chipotle customer gets 3 sides, quesadilla, chips and a small drink for $4.77. You just can’t DoorDash it

This woman has cracked the perfect code for a Chipotle order under $10—and she’s sending a PSA.

In a TikTok with over 657,000 views, content creator Oliviagra (@livandcatz) breaks down her Chipotle order hack.

“I wish I could personally thank that girl that came on TikTok and said that Chipotle’s kids’ meals are $4.77,” Oliviagra begins.

Oliviagra says she gets the quesadilla kid’s meal, which comes with three sides, a bag of chips, and a small drink for $4.77. With it, she eats the quesadilla and then makes herself a mini bowl from the extra sides, topped with an extra side of salsa.

“That is now my go-to order at Chipotle,” Oliviagra says.

Oliviagra explains that her adult Chipotle orders were too large to eat in one sitting, and she’d actually avoid the chain on some days because of this.

“I used to not go to Chipotle on the days I was craving Chipotle because I was like, ‘I don’t want to spend more than $10 on a meal that I know I physically will not finish,’” she says.

While eating leftovers for lunch the next day was an option, Oliviagra says she’d find Chipotle leftovers “kind of gross and not pleasant.”

Now, with the Chipotle kid’s meal, the content creator says she spends less for two meals than she used to for one bowl. Her exact order, as she shared in the comments section, is a kid quesadilla with barbacoa, white rice, and lettuce as sides. She also orders an extra side of mild salsa.

You can’t order online

There is one downside, however. The exact meal cannot be ordered on Chipotle’s app.

“They don’t let you order whatever sides you want on the app, but whenever you order in-store, they will let you order whatever sides you want,” she assures. Sides such as rice and corn are at no extra charge. The only exceptions are guacamole and queso, which would cost more to add.

“This [expletive] is [expletive] delicious and fills me up perfectly every time without fail. I love it,” Oliviagra concludes as the video ends.

Viewers weigh in

In the comments section, users react to Oliviagra’s money-saving order.

“I get kids meals everywhere now, even McDonalds. The portions are actually healthier at least for my body,” one viewer wrote.

“Yes this is also my go-to!! I like the ‘build your own tacos’ because after you finish the tacos there’s still enough stuff to make a mini bowl,” a second viewer chimed in.

“This is actually such a good tip. I always overeat by accident and get a stomach ache when I get Chipotle. But I eat it because it costs so much,” a third person shared.

“Been doing this for literally 10 years. It used to be $5.95 for a kids meal , drink and chips then. It was meal prep at its finest,” came a fourth account.

What’s in a Chipotle kids’ meal?

While the exact price does vary by location, Chipotle kids’ meals are a cheaper alternative to the main entrees, which double in price. The kids’ meals average about $6 nationwide.

Chipotle does not, as of yet, have an age limit on its kids’ meals, so adults are free to enjoy the smaller portions.

There are two Chipotle kids’ meal options. The first is the build-your-own tacos, which come with an entree, two sides, and two corn or flour tortillas. The second is the quesadilla meal, which comes with a cheese quesadilla, rice, and beans (and, in some locations, a third side.) Both meals include chips or a seasonal fruit and a drink.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Oliviagra via TikTok direct message and Chipotle via email for more information.

