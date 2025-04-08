‘Why is Old Navy’s mistake my errand?’: Old Navy accidentally sends woman wrong order. Then it asks for a favor

A woman claims that Old Navy accidentally sent her the wrong order but then expected her to correct its mistake.

Anamike (@anamikefromohio) uploaded a 7-second video to illustrate her dilemma on TikTok. In the clip, she simply pans the camera across several Old Navy clothing items that she just received. All the items are clearly new and unworn, as they are still in their plastic wrapping.

The Old Navy customer explains in the text overlay, “Old Navy sent me someone else’s order and now wants me to go out of my way to return everything before they replace the items I originally ordered.”

In the caption, she reiterates what she thinks is unfair about the situation. She asks, “Why is [Old Navy’s] mistake now my errand?”

What is going on with Old Navy online orders?

A quick search on TikTok and other social media platforms reveals that Anamike isn’t the only customer to have recently received the wrong order. Several other customers of the store claim to have received items they didn’t order. Some even say this has happened more than once.

One woman says she received an order that was full of clothing for toddler-aged boys. Another claims that she only ordered leggings, but Old Navy also sent her “hundreds of dollars of stuff in error.”

What to do if you receive someone else’s order?

In speaking to a customer service representative via the company’s toll-free number, the Daily Dot confirmed that customers who receive the wrong order should immediately contact Old Navy’s support. A representative should provide them with a shipping label, which they must use to return the package. The refund will then be applied in 15 business days.

However, Anamike and several of the viewers on her video feel that this asks too much of customers.

“It shouldn’t be [Anamike’s] responsibility to undo their wrong just to get her own items she paid for … She’s fine with returning but now it’s putting her out further,” one person pointed out.

“This happened to me too!! They sent me baby clothes. It was so frustrating … I had to spend money on shipping supplies and everything,” another Old Navy customer complained about her mistaken online order.

“Old Navy has been screwing up a lot lately. I also got someone else’s order and then tried to charge me more for having to ‘re-purchase’ my original order I was supposed to get,” a third claimed.

Several people informed the TikToker that Old Navy is not within their rights to ask customers to go out of their way to correct the store’s mistake.

“Federal Trade Commission says they cannot do this & it is illegal,” one person clearly stated.

“Call them and tell them under the federal trade commission law you don’t have to send back shit and you will report them,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Anamike via TikTok direct message for updates on her order.

