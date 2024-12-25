‘Why don’t they tell us these things?’: Woman shows how to get 16 pieces of Raising Cane’s bread for $2

At Walmart, you can find Raising Cane’s dupes like Great Value’s Famous Chicken Fingers and Chicken Finger Dipping Sauce. If you only like the Texas Toast and want to save money, a woman shares how to get 16 slices of bread for $2 without going to Raising Cane’s.

In the clip with 339,000 views, TikTok user Maura Tipton (@mauracagneytipton) is standing in her kitchen. “You’re telling me this entire time I’ve been going to Cane’s to get that bread and I could’ve went to Klosterman Bakery?” she asks, holding a plastic bag with slices of the Texas toast. Klosterman’s Baking Company is a Midwestern supplier distributing bread to customers and restaurants. “I got 16 pieces for $2.”

Because she didn’t discover this sooner, the content creator rants in the caption, “Why don’t they tell us these things? 16 pieces for $2!”

Viewers want the bread

“i want that bread,” one viewer wrote.

“Soooo, anyway you’d be willing to pick a few up and overnight them to California?” another asked.

Since Klosterman Bakery isn’t always close by, some shared their dupes.

“Trader Joe’s brioche hot dog buns is a good dupe as well,” a third stated.

“Bread from wonder bread and chicken and sauce from Walmart,” a fourth commented.

What type of bread does Raising Cane’s use?

“It’s called BBQ bread and I thought most grocery stores sold it. Is that a southern thing? I mean, Raising Cane‘s was started in South Louisiana so I guess it’s possible,” a fifth remarked.

The love for Raising Cane’s Texas toast made its way to Reddit. “What kind of bread is used for the toast?” a redditor in a r/RaisingCanes subreddit asked. Users provided answers.

“I remember when I worked there 10 years ago the bag said BBQ something. Similar to this bread right here, however, this isn’t the exact one. I just know for sure it said barbecue on it,” one user shared. “The bread would be buttered in the restaurant and you could order it BOB style aka butter on both sides. They may have changed the bread since then cuz like I said this was 10 years ago.”

“It is Klosterman BBQ Sesame Bread Loaves. The butter is not butter, it is garlic spread,” another said.

Where to buy BBQ Sesame Bread loaves

If you don’t have a Klosterman Bakery, Walmart has a 14 oz dupe for $1.47. However, it is available on Klosterman’s Baking Company’s website and Amazon if you want authentic bread.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tipton via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Raising Cane’s and Klosterman Bakery via press email.

