‘We out here seasoning our clothes’: Expert reveals the right way to load your washing machine—and it all has to do with the order

Are you loading your washing machine correctly? A dry cleaning expert on TikTok recently shared a quick guide to help viewers ensure they’re getting the most from their wash cycles.

Zachary Pozniak (@jeeves_ny) is a fourth-generation dry cleaner who is so invested in his work that he and his father wrote a whole book about it, The Laundry Book. In other words, he’s exactly the kind of guy you want to take advice from if you’re questioning your own laundry skills.

He’s posted a number of helpful TikToks covering laundry basics, reviewing products, and answering questions. A recent how-to that’s pulled over 431,700 viewers focuses on loading washing machines—a simple process that is still quite possible to get wrong.

How should you load your washing machine?

“In general, products go in first,” Pozniak says in the clip. “This is especially important for top loaders, so throw in your detergents, scent beads, powdered boosters before you load your clothes.”

If you’re working with a machine that loads from the front, he notes that this isn’t quite as imperative. In that scenario, you can always give the tub a spin and make sure the detergent sinks to the bottom if necessary.

The next thing to consider is leaving enough space in the machine. Overloading can lead to problems, including the washer overflowing. Pozniak suggests checking whether “your hand can fit vertically from the top of the wheel or agitator to your clothes.”

Next up comes “rinse products, softeners, or sanitizers,” all of which go in the softener slot so that the machine dispenses them into the tub last.

‘I had no idea product was supposed to go in first.’

Although there are a limited number of ways one can load a washing machine, plenty of viewers admitted they hadn’t been doing it in the order Pozniak recommended.

“I had no idea product was supposed to go in first… I’m over here just dumping laundry detergent all over my clothes and sheets,” one wrote.

“We out here seasoning our clothes when we aren’t supposed to,” another user agreed.

Someone else joked, “So I’ve definitely done it in the wrong order my whole life.”

Pozniak’s decision to put the detergent directly into the machine also raised questions. Some viewers pointed out that their machines have trays intended for this, with one asking for clarification on whether it was better to skip those entirely.

According to Pozniak, it’s fine to do it either way.

“But if you’re [feeling] performance isn’t great try going in the wheel,” he said.

How do you keep your washing machine clean?

After laying down his initial advice, the professional dry cleaner also had some suggestions for how people can ensure their washing machines stay clean—which, in turn, helps clothes stay in good shape.

“When you’re done [with the wash], leave the door open to prevent mold and mildew,” he says. “And try cleaning your machine by running the sanitizer cycle paired with a washing machine cleaner tablet once every other month.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Pozniak via TikTok comment and the Jeeves of Belgravia website contact form.

