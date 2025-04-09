‘It makes my heart break’: Pharmacist calls out husbands who pick up their wives’ prescriptions. Then she reveals why

When you head to the pharmacy to pick up a prescription, you’re usually asked for two things: The name and date of birth of the person the meds are for—whether that’s you or someone else.

Typically, pharmacists are required to verify a patient’s date of birth to ensure the correct identity, dosage, supply, and frequency of the medication.

But as it turns out, not everyone has this information on hand.

According to pharmacist and TikTok creator Kenzie Bernot (@kenziebspamz), one of the most frustrating—and heartbreaking—parts of her job is when husbands don’t know their wife’s birthday.

In a short video that’s now been viewed over 3.6 million times, Bernot stands behind the pharmacy counter with rows of medication behind her and a tired look on her face.

She holds up a few prescription baskets, makes a couple of disappointed expressions, and shrugs.

“The hardest part of my job is husbands not knowing their wife’s date of birth…” she wrote in the video’s text overlay.

In the caption, she added, “It makes my heart break.”

Is it common for spouses to forget each other’s birthday?

According to a 2018 survey, forgetting a partner’s birthday is more common than you’d think.

As reported by the Daily Mail, 52% of the men surveyed admitted to forgetting their partner’s birthday at least once—compared to just 24% of women.

Naturally, this leads to tension in relationships.

On Reddit, there are countless posts from women and men venting about the same thing. Some say it sparked an argument. Others say they weren’t even surprised.

According to the Marriage Foundation, forgetting something like a birthday could signal a deeper issue. It might mean the connection in the relationship isn’t being nurtured—and that it’s time to make a change.

‘IT. DOES. NOT. MATTER’

In the comments, users had plenty to say—some joked about it, and others didn’t find it funny at all.

“IT. DOES. NOT. MATTER,” one person wrote, dismissing the concern altogether.

Another joked, “But they’ll remember the time and day LeBron James shot a double triple free throw rebound assist during his middle school super sectional.”

But not everyone was laughing. “My husband has had 2 brain surgeries to remove tumors on his hippocampus, one of its main functions is memory,” one viewer shared. “He remembers my birthday. It’s not about memory—they just don’t care.”

“Dude, we don’t remember our own birthday. What do you expect?” another commenter offered.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bernot.

