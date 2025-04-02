‘No means no’: Publix shopper declines sample when she walks in. Then the worker intervenes

With just a few months until the start of summer in the northern hemisphere, grocery shoppers may be a little wary of enticing items on store shelves.

Featured Video

One Publix shopper has taken to social media to call out the company, after an employee wouldn’t take her “no” for a final answer when he asked her if she wanted a sample. By his second ask, the customer ended up trying the freshly made coconut macaroons.

How did this Publix worker ruin her summer goal?

In a video that has drawn over 600,000 views on TikTok, content creator Taeshon Miller (@taeshonmiller1) says she was “doing so good” working toward her summer body until a very convincing Publix employee convinced her to indulge.

Advertisement

“Hey Publix, you need to teach your workers that no means no, OK?” Miller says in the video. “No means no. I went in Publix to do two things. One: use the restroom. Two: buy me a ginseng green tea. There was a guy in there giving samples, one of your workers. One of your workers was giving samples. When I first walked by, he said, ‘Ma’am, would you like a sample?’ I said ‘No,’ and I kept walking because I didn’t want a sample.”

However, on his second attempt, the employee was able to cajole her into following him to the grocery store’s bakery.

“Then after I used the bathroom, after I went and got my tea on the way back, he caught me again,” she says. “‘Ma’am, would you like a sample?’ I said, ‘Son, if I didn’t want a sample when I came in, what makes you think that I want a sample while I’m leaving?’ So he said, ‘Oh, they’re really, really good, they’ve been flying off the shelves, they just made some, they’re coconut macaroons.’ So I said, ‘Alright. Fine, I’ll try one.’”

‘Fire him, please.’

This is where the poster’s tone, which started out sounding to viewers like an accusation that the employee had done something wrong, shifts to a joking nature. Miller pulls out a container and begins eating the macaroons.

Advertisement

“Fire him, because summer is right around the corner,” she says. “Summer is literally right around the corner, and I’ve been doing so good. The fact that he didn’t even have any more to sell me and he left his work station, went to the bakery, told me to follow him, and told one of the bakers back there, ‘Can you pack her some of those fresh made coconut macaroons and put them in a container so she can take them home for her daughter?’ I don’t like that.”

Miller continues popping the macaroons in her mouth. “Listen, these are still slightly warm right now,” she says. “Not even slightly, they are warm. Downright warm.”

So taken was she by the macaroons, that even she was encouraging viewers to head to their local Public to snap up a box and try them for themselves.

“They so good y’all,” she says. “They got crispy on the outside, and the coconut is—oh my God—fluffy. Why would you do this to me? Fire him, please. Because he out here selling all these things on y’all behalf, and for those who are like me, trying to watch what they eat, I’m literally watching what I’m eating. Watching it.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Miller via TikTok comment regarding the video, and to Publix via email.

What’s the deal with the Publix bakery?

While every retail grocery chain with its own bakery and deli is going to have hits and misses, Publix has a long reputation for delicious baked goods.

Some of the most well-loved items available from the bakery are its vanilla cake with buttercream frosting, donuts, tiramisu, and apple fritters.

Advertisement

‘You are just as bad as him.’

Some viewers suggested that Miller was just as guilty as the Publix employee. She nearly convinced several commenters to go try the macaroons for themselves.

“You are just as bad as him, cause now I am about to head to Publix,” one commenter wrote.

“She said she wasn’t going down alone,” another said.

Advertisement

“Guess I’m heading to Publix in the morning to give him a piece of my mind,” a third added.

Others were almost proud of the employee for doing his job so well.

“I’m a Publix bakery manager and I approve of this,” one commenter wrote. “You’ll be fine.”

Advertisement

“Publix fitting to give him a promotion and raise,” another commented. “He did what they wanted him to do. They do not care about our summer bodies.”

“He got you to follow him after you told him no?” a further user wrote. “Name the location I just wanna talk!”



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.