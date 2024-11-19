‘Car hack’: Driver shares little-known use for a potato. Does it work?

TikTok creators never fail to impress with their creative life hacks.

For example, one user revealed how to snag free gifts using a clever USPS trick, while a handyman shared surprising uses for WD-40. Another creator shared an unexpected way to keep mosquitoes at bay. Another touts a secret use for Dawn.

Recently, a TikTok home hacks account went viral for sharing a clever solution to improve visibility on car windshields during rain.

What’s the potato windshield hack?

TikTok account @nd_home.hacks recently shared a video showcasing an unexpected way to waterproof a car’s windshield—using a potato.

The video, which has racked up over 1.6 million views, shows the creator rubbing half of a cut potato across a windshield covered in water droplets.

When they pour more water over the glass afterward, the section treated with the potato repels the droplets entirely, leaving it completely waterproof.

“I bet you didn’t know this hack!” they wrote in the caption of the video.

Does the potato car hack really work?

According to multiple user reports and blogs online, this potato hack does seem to work effectively.

For example, a wikiHow article outlines the process in almost the exact same way as the TikTok creator.

Meanwhile, several blogs have cited MotorMatch to explain the science behind it.

“It might sound unusual, but rubbing the cut side of a potato onto your windscreen can make a big difference,” the site states. “The starch forms a protective film that stops moisture from sticking to the surface, so frost won’t settle as easily overnight, and condensation will be less likely to form during rainy or humid weather.”

It’s worth noting there are other traditional products out there that serve the exact same purpose, such as Rain X.

Viewers have concerns

In the comments under the video, most users found the hack amusing, confusing the potato with an apple. Some were thankful to the creator, while others weren’t so convinced.

“Who thought it was an apple gang,” said one user jokingly.

“why would i waste a potato on that,” asked another.

“probably will have starch streaks when it dries up,” wondered a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator @nd_home.hacks for comment.

