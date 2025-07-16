One of the worst things about Facebook, Instagram, and really any Meta platform right now is its relentless stream of reposted content. Not only is it boring and stale, it’s also disrespectful to the often-uncredited creator.

For the past few years, these Reel-stealers have run rampant without any consequences. However, on Facebook, at least, it appears that things are set to change.

“Too often the same meme or video pops up repeatedly — sometimes from accounts pretending to be the creator and other times from different spammy accounts,” YouTube said in a blog post.”It dulls the experience for all and makes it harder for fresh voices to break through.”

The platform then announces that creators who frequently repost content will be punished by losing access to Facebook’s monetization programs. However, this punishment won’t be permanent — it would only be for “a period of time.”

In addition to this, creators will see that their posts are getting less distribution.

How will this all work?

It works like this: when Facebook detects reposted content, it will reduce the distribution of these videos so the original clip doesn’t lose out.

The platform also reported that it’s testing adding links to duplicate videos to pivot attention back to the original creator.

These changes will occur gradually over the next few months. However, it’s worth noting that the post hasn’t mentioned whether similar action will be taken on Instagram or Threads.

This move is part of Meta’s “long-term initiative” to crack down on what it describes as “spammy content.” In just six months, Meta says it has taken action against 500 accounts that “engaged in spammy behavior or fake engagement.” This involved demoting comments and reducing this content’s distribution in order to prevent these accounts from monetizing.

“Facebook aims to be a place where original content thrives, and creators are rewarded for their hard work and creativity,” the platform concludes. “Stay tuned for more updates on our efforts to support creators like you.”





