‘Make sure it’s the Platinum’: Man reveals little-known use for Dawn Powerwash liquid soap. Does it work?

If icy or foggy car windows keep you from hitting the road when you’re already late to work, there’s a trick with a common household item that may help.

Featured Video

In a video with over 289,000 views, TikToker Ceith Griffith (@ceithgriffith) says that Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray sprayed on the inside and outside of your windshield will keep your windows from icing or fogging.

“Just take a rag and wipe it in. You don’t want to add water,” he says. “Just wipe until it disappears from your windshield.”

Griffith says this hack will keep your windows clear for up to three months.

Advertisement

Does the hack work?

Griffith has previously posted other hacks, like using deodorant to protect headlights and rubbing alcohol to quickly defrost windows, which have gone viral on TikTok. While several viewers tried the Dawn dish soap hack, they say it doesn’t yield the promised results.

“I rubbed it in completely, and it was horrible. There was a film and took me forever to get it off. No, thank you,” one commented.

“I tried this. It smeared badly!!” another says.

Advertisement

“I tried this, and it made my windows foggy and dirty,” a third adds. Griffith responds, “You have to make sure you rub it in completely, or you will have a film.”

Other windshield hacks

If you don’t have Dawn on hand, there are other ways to prevent windshield fog in the morning.

Anti-fog sprays are available for less than $10 at most automotive supply stores. Or, you can use a sock filled with kitty litter to draw in moisture from the cabin, preventing fog when you turn on your car.

Advertisement

Alternatively, a thin layer of shaving cream, which you’ll wipe off after applying to the inside of your windshield, may prevent fog from blocking your view.

Viewers respond

Others raise questions about the hack, particularly about what happens to the dish soap when it rains.

Advertisement

“Interesting, but will it foam up when it rains?” one asks.

“Will you address when it rains? Do u need to re-apply the dawn?” another writes.

Some were just grateful for the tip.

“Ty for great information,” a viewer writes.

Advertisement

“Thank you for sharing these cool life hacks,” another says.

“Great I’m trying this trick,” a third adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Griffith via TikTok direct message and comment. We also emailed Procter & Gamble (P&G), which manufactures Dawn dish soap.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.