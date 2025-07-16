“I’m not mad, I’m disappointed”: Customer blasts KFC after her in-app order of fried pickles isn’t available in store

We’ve all had that moment—craving one specific thing, making plans around it, and finally heading out just to find out it’s… gone.

Featured Video

That’s exactly what happened to one self-appointed pickle connoisseur who was eager to try KFC‘s new limited-time fried pickles.

TikTok user Ketzia Abramson (@ketzchex) shared her disappointment in a video that quickly resonated with others.

“Okay, this is a TikTok for KFC,” she begins. “So if you’re not KFC, feel free to scroll away.”

Advertisement

She rearranged her day to get the pickles

Abramson made it clear this wasn’t just any lunch, and she was particularly excited to get her hands on these fried pickles.

“I’m not mad, I’m disappointed,” she begins. “If we were friends, you would know that I am a pickle connoisseur… anytime anyone wants to do a pickle collab… I get so excited.”

So, when Abramson heard about the new KFC fried pickles, she wasted no time. She changed her plans, ordered the fried pickles through the KFC app, and headed straight to the store to pick up her order—only to get a flurry of phone calls from staff.

Advertisement

“They called me like four times on the way to pick up my order because they’re like, we don’t have the fried pickles,” she said. “Devastating.”

Things somehow get worse

Because Abramson placed the order through the app, she says getting a refund or swapping it for something else wasn’t as easy as walking up to the counter.

“I have to sit in the store to cancel my order so that I could order something else,” she said the staff told her.

Advertisement

To make matters more frustrating, the app still showed the pickles as available.

The chaos didn’t stop there

Trying to salvage the trip, she attempted to place a new order and take advantage of a promotional deal—but even that hit a snag.

“Then they had to call me up again and be like, ‘Oh, we also don’t have that item,’” she said. “I’m like, what are we doing? What is this app?”

Advertisement

Eventually, Abramson gave up and accepted the letdown. “I’m sorry about the crash out… umm, not mad. Disappointed,” she concludes. “I wanted pickles.”

Not the only one—other app users report the same glitch

It turns out Abramson isn’t alone. On Reddit, a KFC app user shared their own frustrating experience when an in-app order marked “ready” at the wrong time, forcing them to call corporate to get a refund after staff couldn’t cancel it.

Advertisement

Another user in r/kfc complained they placed an order, was told items were unavailable, and had to jump through hoops—including leaving voicemail and waiting days—to get a refund.

Meanwhile, someone in r/UberEATS reported missing hot wings from their KFC delivery and couldn’t even select the missing items in the app, making it impossible to flag the mistake.

In TikTok’s comment section, one viewer shared that they’d experienced the same exact issue with the KFC app.

Advertisement

“Omg this has happened to me before!! And the annoying thing is the store can’t cancel the order when they mess up. You have to call KFC CORPORATE AND HAVE THEM CANCEL??? HUHHHHHH,” they wrote.

Abramson replied, “Yes, exactly!! I don’t understand why they can’t cancel in-store. Thank you!! I feel seen.”

The original commenter added one last kicker: “One time it was after hours and I had to leave a VOICEMAIL. Never heard back.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Abramson via TikTok direct messages and KFC via email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.