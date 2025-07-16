Epic Games, the creator of the popular game Fortnite, is making cheaters issue a public apology. Fans are applauding the creative punishment for those who violated the game’s rules.

How is Epic Games punishing Fortnite cheaters?

In a post on X, Epic Games alerts players that they “took legal action against two people who cheated and broke [its] rules.”

The company accuses one streamer, Mirrored, of cheating during tournaments and selling software to help other gamers do the same.

His apology reached over 1.6 million views on X, with comments turned off.

Apology to Epic Games and the Fortnite community pic.twitter.com/8YfGZccfA7 — Mirrored (@MlRR0RE) July 14, 2025

“I am banned from playing Fortnite forever, and I’ll face legal action if I sell or distribute cheats again,” the apology reads.

Another player, Zebsi, allegedly conducted “DDoS attacks” on streamers. These attacks target their servers, rendering them unable to connect to the game.

In a YouTube apology video, Zebsi writes, “My accounts have been banned from Fortnite. I regret my actions and will not be involved in any more DDoS attacks.”

These apologies come after Epic Games demanded that one player pay $175,000 in damages for cheating in Fortnite, Dextero reports.

How do players react to the apologies?

Fortnite players share their reactions to the public apologies on X. Many applaud Epic Games for how they handled the alleged cheating.

“Play stupid games, win stupid prizes,” one remarks.

“I wanna see this on my timeline every single day,” another writes.

“Hahahah, yes, please keep hunting them down,” a third says.

However, others believe that Epic Games should continue to pursue players who have made the game “unplayable” for some.

“Now do your job and ban people who are threatening people’s lives and making their life miserable and their security. Pretty simple where you go from here,” a commenter writes.

“Huge win for content creators. Now let’s put some attention on swatting plz,” another says.

