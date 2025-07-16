“This is not the flex you think it is”: Cops deliver woman’s GrubHub order after arresting her driver

One woman in Tempe, Arizona, got quite the surprise when her Grubhub pizza delivery showed up—not with a driver in uniform, but officers in full police gear.

It turns out that the man originally delivering her pizza was arrested during a traffic stop. But rather than toss the food or leave it in the back of a squad car, the officers decided to see the job through themselves.

The Tempe Police Department posted bodycam footage of the entire exchange to social media, turning the moment into an unexpected PR move.

“Your delivery guy got arrested…”

In the video, the police can be seen detaining the driver, then realizing there’s a pizza sitting in the front seat. They take a quick look at the phone’s GPS, see the delivery address, and decide to bring it the rest of the way.

“So, your Grubhub guy got arrested,” one officer tells the woman at the door. “We’ll still deliver your pizza.”

The woman—clearly stunned—thanks them for the delivery. One of the cops chimes in, “It should still be warm.”

Tempe PD captioned the footage with a bit of cheeky wordplay: “The order was Hot-N-Ready, and the suspect was Caught-N-Steady.”

The police didn’t say exactly why the man was taken into custody, only showing snippets of the arrest itself.

Reactions to the video were mixed, with some users finding the move a blatant PR stunt, while others found it wholesome.

“This is not the flex you think it is,” one person wrote.

When a delivery driver was arrested during a traffic stop, our officers made sure the pizza still got to the customer. The order was Hot-N-Ready, and the suspect was Caught-N-Steady. 🍕🚨 We’re committed to serving our community 24/7—whether it’s safety or pizza delivery! pic.twitter.com/mjwy9KXPIk — Tempe Police Department (@TempePolice) July 12, 2025

Others found it wholesome. “That was class,” someone said.

But critics weren’t shy either. “We kidnapped your delivery driver so we brought you your cold pizza. Aren’t we such amazing people?” one user posted.

Another added, “Parasites out here kidnapping and extorting a citizen trying to provide a service… pathetic.”

Still, some took the officers’ side. “Great work from these two patrol officers,” a user wrote. “No reason for the lady to miss out on her food.”

Of course, not everyone would’ve answered a knock from the police. One commenter joked, “I’m not opening my door unless you come with a warrant.”

