‘It only takes a small amount’: Handyman reveals little-known use for WD-40. Does it work?

A handyman should never be without a can of WD-40, just for its lubricating properties and ability to loosen rusted parts. But there’s a whole other way to use it that you might not know about yet.

TikTok creator Gator (@jmg8tor) put up the video explaining how he uses it on Sunday, getting more than 516,000 views as of Monday morning. He’s been previously covered in the Daily Dot, via a June story where he recommended 3-In-One RV Care Rubber Conditioner to people who drive in hot climates.

According to him, WD-40 works wonders on dirty windows.

How to use WD-40 on windows

“It will clean your glass, it’ll clean your shower glass,” he remarks at the start of the video. “It’ll clean your automobile glass, your glass on your windows at your house, any kind of glass, mirrors, all that stuff.

He then adds, “Here’s the key, though: It only takes a small amount. You don’t go spraying the whole window down like you’re taking your first prom date out. It’s a small amount like that. A little bit goes a long way.”

He advises spraying a small amount on the window, wiping it with one side of the rag then the other, and then using a paper towel or another rag to buff it.

“Dirt is not gonna stick to it,” he promises. “It’s not flammable, none of that stuff. Matter of fact, dirt sticks to it less. It’s gonna be easier to clean the next time a small amount goes a long way. I’ve been cleaning glass like this for years with this stuff. It’s not magic, it’s not a trick. It just works.”

He also points out, despite what you might suspect, “It’s not going to make everything smell like WD 40.” He says, if you do use it on car windows, they’re also less likely to ice over.

Is this a good idea?

The HouseDigest website also recommends WD-40 for cleaning windows—with one important caveat.

That article said, “What makes it work is that, among other ingredients, it contains surfactants, a primary component used in making soaps and detergents. It is in part a cleaner. If you’ve had a can sitting unused in the garage for ages, you may be wondering if it ever expires and whether you can still use it.

“If it hasn’t evaporated and is still in the can, it’s good to go,” it continues. However, if you have tinted or coated windows, you should avoid using them. Using them on car windshields is also not a good idea as they can impact visibility.

Another site, Family Handyman, lists a number of other uses that might not come to mind, including cleaning carpet stains, keeping wasps and hornets from building nests under a house’s eaves, waterproofing shoes and boots, and even removing chewing gum that gets stuck in hair.

Viewers share their thoughts

Some commenters had questions.

“How about the interior glass?” one asked.

“Not if it has tint,” Gator noted, showing that sometimes it really does help to read the comments rather than just watch the video.

“Will it take bugs off?” one wondered.

Gator replied that it would.

Someone else quipped, “Does it works on Windows 10?” That query went unanswered by Gator.

Finally, one fan said, “I love the smell of WD40. Smells like…VICTORY!!”

