“You know that company Slack board this morning is on fire”: Did the fan cam at Coldplay’s Boston concert expose a company’s CEO and the head of HR’s affair?

A cameraman tries to pan to a couple sharing a sweet moment at a Coldplay concert. However, they have a surprising reaction that sends the internet into a frenzy.

What happened at the Coldplay concert?

During a Coldplay concert in Boston, Chris Martin addresses the crowd as the camera zooms in on members of the audience. First, a man wearing a birthday sash and crown cheers as the camera shows him on the big screen.

Then, the cameraman pivots to a couple embracing in the stands. But instead of sharing excitement at seeing their affection on the big screen, they jump away from each other. The woman turns her back to the camera, and the man ducks behind the stand.

A third woman stands next to them, turning red as she covers her face.

Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, says, “Oh, you’re ok. Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Was Chris Martin right about the couple?

Following Martin’s joke that the couple could be hiding their affair, the internet goes into detective mode. Pop Crave quickly identifies the couple as executives of Astromoner, a software company: CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot.

Internet sleuths also identify the third woman as Vice President of People Alyssa Stoddard, who was recently promoted by Cabot, according to a screenshot from LinkedIn shared on X.

The internet quickly finds out that Bryon and Cabot are both married to other people, sending their spouses Facebook messages alerting them to the video.

Neither party has issued a statement.

Wife‘s Facebook has already been found and people commenting on it. pic.twitter.com/RWgYDVMuaV — Mrs. SpaceX ™️ (@anuibi) July 17, 2025

In the comments of the X post revealing the identity of the couple in the video, viewers criticize their alleged public affair.

“Amazing that people still have affairs in this day and age… get a divorce dude,” a commenter suggests.

“Cheating and getting caught on the JumboTron is absolutely heinous work. That’s definitely the universe cuz how likely is that to ever happen,” another says.

“Definitely not worth it in the end… Divorce incoming, and it’s going to cost him BIG TIME!” a third adds.

Others speculate that there will be drama in the office when other employees find out.

“You know that company Slack board this morning is on fire,” one jokes.

“I JUST KNOW NOBODY AT THAT COMPANY IS GETTING SHIT DONE TODAY BAHAHAHAHA,” another exclaims.

