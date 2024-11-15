‘Imma ask for a Birkin’: USPS customer shares how you can get free Christmas gifts

Santa is real, and you can reach him via the United States Postal Service’s (USPS) Operation Santa. This wholesome initiative is making Christmas merrier for a few lucky folks. This TikTok creator walks you through exactly how to be one of the lucky ones.

How does USPS Operation Santa work?

In a video posted by @peaceconnoisseur, with over 895,000 views and almost 2,000 comments, they state that it’s as easy as writing a letter.

“Did ya’ll know that the USPS, the United States Postal Service, has a program every year called Operation Santa? Yes, you write a letter stating ‘Dear Santa Claus,’ not playing, I’m very serious, I’m not smiling. Write your wish list, write what it is you need, write something from the heart, and … you’re going to mail it to Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, no state, and the ZIP code will be 88888,” states @peaceconnoisseur.

They’re right; it is literally that easy, and it’s legitimate. According to USPS’s website, Operation Santa has been a program open to the public since the 1940s. The online version of the program (that’s right, you can send a letter digitally!) started in 2017. Dec. 9 is the last day you can send a letter.

The letters are fulfilled by regular people who are in the Christmas spirit of giving. You can personally choose a letter and send their gift. However, you need to register if you want to adopt a letter, and the deadline for adoption is Dec. 16. The Daily Dot has previously covered Operation Santa and one person’s attempt to donate items.

What are viewers saying?

Viewers are excited about this USPS gift opportunity, and others share their successes trying the program for themselves in the past.

“I did this one year with my boys and it was sooo cool to see the messages when the gifts arrived. one of them was sooo sweet I still have it to this day, 7yrs ago and i still tear up,” shares a comment.

“This is true, when I was in the shelter, a group of us did this and only a few got chosen (me being one of them) when I say they truly bless you they BLESS you, and some even give you the receipt,” says another comment.

“My children and I used to do this when they were younger around the holidays. We would pick 3 families&purchase as many of the items listed as possible& go deliver it to them. Brought us much joy!” shares another comment.

“I’m definitely writing a letter because I need a new roof and floors,” states another.

“I spent $400 last year when I adopted a family. I’m far from well off though. can’t do it this year,” shares someone else.

The USPS Operation Santa Initiative might be something to try to spread some joy or receive some joy during the holiday season. The Daily Dot has reached out to @peaceconnoisseur for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to USPS via its media request form.

