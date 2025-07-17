What are “Points” at Walmart? Employees joke about the system on social media—here’s how it actually works

A Louisiana-based Walmart employee is going viral after revealing how many “points” she and her coworkers have racked up on the job—but in this case, points aren’t exactly a prize.

Myah (@myashanicee) filmed the clip during her shift, dressed in her blue Walmart vest. In the video, she goes around asking colleagues how many points they’ve collected, with answers ranging from 0.5 to 4.5.

But what does “collecting points” at Walmart actually mean—and is it a good or bad thing? As of Saturday, Myah’s video had been viewed more than 2,900 times.

Turns out, collecting points at Walmart is a bad thing

At Walmart, points aren’t a reward—they’re part of an attendance system used to track things like absences, tardiness, and no-call, no-shows. Rack up too many, and you could face disciplinary action or even get fired.

Walmart introduced the points system in 2019, according to WorkForce. Show up late or leave early? That’s half a point. Call out last-minute or miss most of your shift? One full point. Skip your shift entirely without notice? That’s two points.

Some Reddit users say management can declare certain dates—like holidays or high-traffic days—as “double-point days,” where absences or lateness earn you double the penalties.

Points are tracked on a rolling basis, often falling off your record after six months, giving employees a chance to reset with consistent attendance.

To help soften the blow, Walmart also offers protected paid time off, a separate bank from regular PTO that workers can use to cover unexpected absences and avoid getting dinged with points.

Walmart isn’t alone, either. WorkForce reports that Amazon uses a similar attendance point system to monitor its workforce.

The penalties of too many points

At Walmart, accumulating too many attendance points can quickly lead to disciplinary action. According to WorkForce, reaching 10 points results in a verbal warning, 15 points leads to a written warning, and reaching 20 points can get an employee fired.

Ongoing attendance issues can also place workers on probation, putting their job status at risk even before they hit the final threshold.

How do Walmart employees stack up?

While on shift, Myah asked a handful of coworkers how many attendance points they’d racked up. The answers ranged from 0.5 to 4.5.

One colleague, Chastity, said she had 4 points. Another had 3.5. Reonna, another employee, admitted to having 4.5, while Kay came in with just 0.5.

Other self-identified Walmart employees also chimed in via the comments.

“1.5 been there 7 months and the 1 point falls off next month,” one woman wrote.

“8.50,” another shared, adding a crying-face emoji.

“I have 2.5 points,” a third commented.

As it turns out, Myah had the most points of all. In the caption of her video, she confessed: “I had 9.5 but I’m finna go back.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Myah via TikTok direct message and to Walmart through its media contact form.

