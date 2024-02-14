‘Most bartenders prefer…’: Bartender shares how you should respond to ‘open or closed’ tab

When it comes to bar customer etiquette, there are a few things one should know: Always be descriptive when asking for a shot of Casamigos since there are three different shades, never try to get a bartender’s attention when they appear busy, and keep your tab open if you know you’re coming back for more drinks.

TikTok user Michelle (@michellebellexo) is a popular bartender who works at Uncle Jessie’s bar. Her TikTok account boasts 4.3 million followers. There, she shares centric content in the form of stories, skits, and tips and tricks.

Michelle settled an age-old question from a bartender’s perspective in one of her latest videos, which was viewed over 1.2 million times. “Most bartenders prefer, when you say ‘open’ or ‘closed,’ and you’re gonna get more than one, they prefer that you leave it open,” she says.

She says this makes a bartender’s life easier. However, the bartender says she understands why one wouldn’t want to leave their tab open as she recalled a very specific incident in which a man closed out his brother’s tab without consent, leading to confusion and Michelle having to get the bar owners involved.

The video amassed 1.2 million views, and viewers assured Michelle she wasn’t alone.

“This has happened to me before. there was another girl with the same first & last name in the bar,” one viewer said.

“Pro tip, always ask for the first name aswell before closing tabs. I’ve had that exact thing happen and asked for first names since,” a second shared.

Some viewers also took issue with Michelle asking the customer if he was OK with the tip his brother left, telling viewers the tip wasn’t great.

“That’s pretty bold suggesting he should tip more after all that confusion & closing out wrong tab,” one user wrote.

“Asking for tips after making a mistake is crazyy,” a second commented.

“You’re joking right? I would’ve changed the tip to $0,” a third agreed.

